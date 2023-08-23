Home Business Wire Offerpad Announces Participation in Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
Offerpad Announces Participation in Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD), a leading tech-enabled platform for residential real estate, today announced that Brian Bair, Offerpad’s Chairman and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at 8:50 am PT on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference. A live webcast can be accessed under the “Events & Presentations” section of Offerpad’s Investor Relations website at investor.offerpad.com. A webcast replay will be available on Offerpad’s website following the event for 180 days..


About Offerpad

Offerpad’s mission is to deliver the best home buying and selling experience. From cash offers and flexible listing options to mortgages and buyer services, Offerpad has been helping homeowners since 2015. We pair our local expertise in residential real estate with proprietary technology to put you in control of the process and help find the right solution that fits your needs. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.

