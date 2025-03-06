Odyssey Logistics Celebrates Opening of New Charlotte Headquarters

Growing Regional Area Fuels Company’s Strategic Move

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Odyssey Logistics, a global leader in multimodal logistics, today celebrated the opening of its newly relocated global headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. The strategic move comes as part of Odyssey’s accelerated growth trajectory, positioning the company at the heart of a major supply chain gateway in a region with a robust and skilled talent pool.

The company hosted a ribbon-cutting event with employees and members of its leadership team, along with customers and guests including City of Charlotte Council Member Tiawana Brown, Mecklenburg County Commissioner-at-Large Leigh Altman, State of North Carolina Economic Development Representative Melanie Underwood and partners who helped facilitate the relocation from Danbury, Conn., to the Whitehall Technology Park.

“Our new home in Charlotte is a mutually beneficial development both for our organization and for the North Carolina business community, a region that is ideal for Odyssey as we embark on our next chapter of growth,” said Odyssey CEO Hans Stig Moller. “Charlotte connects Odyssey with a strong talent pool, which continues to grow thanks to the city’s quality of life. Our new location also provides updated facilities and convenient proximity to a key international airport and our clients.”

Served by four major interstates, more than 800 miles of rail and the world’s sixth busiest international airport, Charlotte is playing an increasing role in global trade and transportation, positioning Odyssey strongly as the company invests in sustained, strategic expansion.

“With improved workspaces, open collaboration areas and a modern atmosphere, our new headquarters in Charlotte will equip Odyssey with a world-class facility where our team members as well as our customers can work together and drive logistics forward,” Moller said.

Eighty employees — including professionals in information technology, sales and commercial support, finance and human resources — moved into the new space as part of the relocation.

Notably, Odyssey’s headquarters relocation represents the latest development in the company’s “One Odyssey” evolution, first announced in 2023 to unify the organization’s solutions and strategy. The initiative integrates Odyssey’s range of offerings and enables customers to access the company’s complete solutions portfolio with transparency.

Odyssey’s headquarters relocation expands the company’s existing presence in Charlotte, which is also home to its Managed Services division’s main office.

About Odyssey Logistics

Our portfolio of multimodal logistics services includes intermodal, rail, ground transportation, warehousing, LTL and LCL consolidation, managed services, and consulting. Our adaptive approach to solving modern logistics challenges differentiates us in the markets we serve. In addition to being certified by the American Chemistry Council as a Responsible Care® partner company we consistently exceed customer expectations by integrating analytics, carrier relationships, specialized assets, sustainability strategies and deep international expertise. Our unique approach ensures that customer shipments keep moving at full speed, even in the face of ever-changing market headwinds. Our Cloverleaf® program turns our deep commitment to sustainability into a growth engine for all stakeholders, including customers, carrier partners, consumers, investors, and colleagues. Odyssey prioritizes community giving through its Project Outreach program and supports numerous charitable organizations. For more information visit www.odysseylogistics.com.

Tyler Coleman

tyler.coleman@wordsatwork.com