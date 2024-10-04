ODDSworks Launches iGaming With Novibet in Mexico

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ODDSworks is excited to announce their expansion into Mexico’s regulated iGaming market, in partnership with a leading operator, Novibet.





The rollout of games with Novibet reflects ODDSworks’ mission of continued expansion across North America. With the company’s suite of diversified content. The Company’s partner studios provide a rich and diversified portfolio of games that are now available to Novibet’s Interactive’s customers in Mexico. Content is delivered via the ODDSworks’ RGS, BETguard which allows for rapid development and deployment of games.

ODDSworks’ Marketing Manager, Bob Schujit, commented “Bringing our content to Novibet is another successful step in our focused effort to be a provider of fun player-engaging content to leading iGaming operators in North America. We are excited to feature games from a variety of leading global studios as part of our initial rollout.”

George Orfanakis, Casino Content Team Leader said, “We are delighted to bring ODDSworks’ unique world class content to the Mexican iGaming market via Novibet. We believe that this collaboration will provide an exceptional gaming experience that combines ODDSworks’ top-quality content with Novibet’s commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation.”

About ODDSworks™

A leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, ODDSworks specializes in delivering world-class gaming content and best-in-class interactive technologies for regulated and real money gaming markets.

The BETguard™ RGS platform processes over $2 Billion annually in wagering and is approved under GLI-19 regulations. It will power the ODDSworks games as they expand with each new market. ODDSworks is integrating with all major online casinos and provides their unique, market-proven game library to operators.

The ODDSworks game portfolio includes a versatile range of proprietary and third-party titles, each featuring a unique and engaging theme enhanced with stellar graphics, sounds and features. ODDSworks team brings almost 100 years of gaming experience to the table. ODDSworks is owned and operated by gaming pros who know the industry and its players inside out.

