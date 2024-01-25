Oddschecker Global Media becomes FairPlay Sports Media in fairer betting push

The new group company will leverage its tech and data expertise to level the betting playing field

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oddschecker Global Media has today rebranded to FairPlay Sports Media (FPSM), to best deliver its aim to become the world’s most significant sports media network, powered by sports fans, bettors and its market-leading BetTech platform.





In line with the evolving global sports betting ecosystem and the burgeoning US market, FairPlay Sports Media, a Bruin Capital business, will level the playing field for all sports bettors across pricing, payouts, bonusing, intelligence, and more. In doing so, these more engaged, qualified users will deliver more lifetime value to operator, media, and distribution partners.

Through leveraging an unrivaled set of technology platforms and tools shared by its trusted brands, including oddschecker, Whoscored.com, and SuperScommesse (Italy), FPSM is well-positioned to accelerate the growth of its sports betting communities and deliver more value to end users and partners across its global network.

Stuart Simms, FairPlay Sports Media’s Group CEO, brings decades of experience from senior global commerce and technical sports media roles at the likes of Microsoft, Rakuten, and XLMedia. With this expertise, Simms has pioneered the group’s new ethos to best utilize the group’s varied and unrivaled BetTech capabilities.

Stuart Simms, Group CEO of FairPlay Sports Media, said: “This is more than a new group name. The launch of FairPlay Sports Media allows us to empower our customers to better compete in sports betting, while delivering significant efficiencies and added value to our partners through the use of our game-changing betting technology.

“We’ve made various strategic acquisitions – with more in the pipeline – to best place ourselves to create more engagement with sports bettors and the data they need, the independent content they demand, and we’re excited to showcase how this realignment and BetTech focus will benefit everyone in the FairPlay Sports Media Network, particularly in the US market.”

The relaunch follows the recent launch of Confido Network, the acquisition of Italian sporting network SuperScommesse, and significant growth plans into various US markets.

