Octave® Bioscience, Inc. Presents Data Highlighting Application and Impact of its Precision Care Solution at MSMilan2023

Nine posters demonstrate deep insights provided by company’s Multiple Sclerosis Disease Activity Test and enhanced MRI analytics and protocols

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Octave® Bioscience, Inc., a leading precision care company that delivers a new standard for managing multiple sclerosis (MS) and other neurodegenerative diseases, announced new data shared in nine poster presentations at MSMilan2023, the 9th Joint ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS Meeting. The data, presented in partnership with several KOL research partners, demonstrates a wide range of findings deploying Octave’s Precision Care Solution, revealing important insights about disease behavior in both research and real-world settings – bringing precision medicine to the forefront.





“Octave’s mission is to provide tools that accurately and objectively measure disease activity, progression, and severity, and enable better management of complex and high-cost neurodegenerative diseases like multiple sclerosis,” said William Hagstrom, Octave’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “The groundbreaking data we are presenting with our partners at MSMilan2023 demonstrates the versatility of Octave’s Precision Care Solution, and its potential impact.”

Following the analytical and clinical validation of Octave’s MSDA test, the company has applied its Precision Care Solution and broader fluid biomarker program to further identify the nuances of MS, including measurement of disease activity pre- and post-treatment with specific disease modifying therapies; the effectiveness of the Octave MSDA Test to predict disease activity that later manifested on an MRI; real world use of the Octave MSDA Test in diverse underserved populations; and application of deep-scan proteomics to identify novel biomarkers of disease progression.

BIOMARKER POSTERS

Octave presented data on its clinically-validated multivariate biomarker blood test, the first of its kind and designed specifically for MS, in multiple posters at MSMilian2023. Highlights include:

“We are proud to share work at this year’s MS Milan conference that continues to demonstrate the accuracy and reliability of the MSDA test in real-world settings with diverse patient populations,” said William Kilgo, MD, University of South Alabama. “We found a high concordance between the MSDA test and clinical and radiographic assessments of disease activity and noted a few prognostic case studies where the test showed a high score prior to subsequently identified clinically evident disease activity – the test is a reliable indicator of objective disease activity, and we look forward to future studies on its capabilities.”

IMAGING POSTERS

Additionally, Octave showcased its MRI Insights Program, which combines human expertise with innovative imaging technology and provides robust, intuitive, and clinically relevant information in a personalized report, monitoring a patient over time. Highlights include:

About Octave® Bioscience, Inc.

Octave Bioscience is a commercial stage precision-medicine company delivering a new paradigm of care for multiple sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Octave’s Precision Care Solution is the industry’s first set of measurement tools that accurately and objectively measure disease activity, progression, and severity, allowing for better management of complex and high-cost neurodegenerative diseases, starting with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). The Octave Solution includes the Octave MSDA Test, the first and only multivariate blood test, that measures disease activity, enhanced MRI analytics and protocols, and a clinical care program that tracks and connects patients with MS certified nurse care partners in real time. By combining and analyzing multiple biological and contextual layers of data, delivering longitudinal and holistic perspectives of each patient, and revealing insights at population levels, the Octave Solution addresses unmet needs across the entire ecosystem of care, from patients and providers to pharma and payers. Octave Bioscience, Inc. is currently collaborating with leading clinics, payers, and pharma companies across the country.

