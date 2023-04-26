Octaura Launches First Comprehensive Syndicated Loan Trading Platform

Market participants will have access to end-to-end workflow efficiencies with electronic trading protocols, real-time data and analytics, and straight through processing on a single platform.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Octaura Holdings (“Octaura”) announced the launch of the first comprehensive syndicated loan trading venue delivering trading protocols, real-time data and analytics, on a single platform. Created by the industry and for the industry, Octaura offers market participants access to multiple protocols essential to trading efficiently and with increased confidence.

“We created Octaura to be a force for change in the industry and modernize the way syndicated loans are traded,” said Brian Bejile, Chief Executive Officer of Octaura. “The feedback and reception from our clients reaffirm what we already knew– the market is open to change and eager for the enhancements electronification brings.”

Having the backing of seven of the syndicated loan market’s leading dealers and Moody’s Analytics, Octaura has been able to provide the scale, technology and resources needed to launch an effective trading solution addressing the market’s infrastructure challenges and attract the critical mass necessary to drive real change. The result is a platform where clients can execute via traditional request for quote (RFQ) on single line items, or a list of facilities, leading to other portfolio trading protocols based on participant demands like optimizations and ramps. Traders will now have the essential and supporting functionalities on a single trading platform, resulting in higher trading volumes, transparency, and increased liquidity.

The platform has nine dealers and over 90 asset managers actively trading or onboarding. Octaura will now move forward with two-way integration and developing trading solutions for additional asset classes.

Built in collaboration with Genesis Global, the low-code software development platform for financial markets, Octaura’s platform reduces friction points and potential errors inherent to manual trading with automated trade bookings utilizing straight through processing (STP) and working with the industry’s leading order management system (OMS) providers, including Allvue Systems, Charles River Development, LevPro, and SS&C Eze, to develop pre- and post-trade integration functionalities.

About Octaura



Octaura is an industry-leading provider of electronic trading, data, and analytics solutions for syndicated loans. Founded as an independent company in 2022, Octaura represents a significant milestone in the advancement of trade modernization for these markets through common operational criteria, automation across pre- and post-trade life cycles, improved ease in transactions and advanced data and analytics. To learn more, visit Octaura.com.

Participant Statements:



Sasan Doroudian, Head of Taxable Fixed Income Trading at AllianceBernstein: “Octaura is one of the first platforms seeking to address the multiple friction points in trading loans. Day one support from major dealers has provided access to real-time data, execution and booking on one, easy-to-navigate platform. Octaura has enabled our team to get better pricing information, execution and ultimately save time. We look forward to having all our counterparties on the platform.”

Yuriy Shterk, Chief Product Officer at Allvue Systems: “In partnering with Octaura, Allvue is excited to expand its position at the forefront of the Loan market evolution. Providing access to Octaura’s additional sources of liquidity will lead to greater transparency and more efficient trading workflows for our clients.”

Phil Raciti, Head of Performing Credit and Portfolio Manager at Bardin Hill Investment Partners: “The launch of Octaura marks an important milestone in the continued evolution of the loan market. With innovative tools and Octaura’s platform solution reimagining the way the syndicated loan market trades, we expect to see a positive shift towards efficiency, transparency, and ongoing advancement of the asset class for the benefit of all market participants.”

Pradeep Mouli, Product Owner—Syndicated Loans and Private Credit at Charles River Development: “We are excited to offer Charles River clients a connection to Octaura’s electronic trading platform and look forward to the transformative change it will bring to the syndicated loan market. Octaura’s use of modern technology standards and a transparent end-to-end framework will allow Charles River to extend our robust execution management capabilities to this technologically evolving asset class and is well-aligned with our multi-asset class expansion strategy.”

Cameron Arrington, Managing Director, Head of US Bank Loan Sales at Goldman Sachs: “We have seen the positive impact digitization has had on the bond markets and Octaura is well positioned to do the same for these markets, offering market participants an enhanced trading experience with efficiency, transparency and convenience.”

Aaron Ries, Managing Director, Head of Loan Trading at Jefferies Group LLC: “We are continually focused on innovation, efficiency and differentiated liquidity solutions in the secondary loan market. The transparency and access to liquidity provided by Octaura’s loan trading platform will enhance the overall trading experience for all secondary loan market participants. “

