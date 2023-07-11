<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
OceanMind Selects Spire Global Satellite Ship-Tracking Data to Combat Illegal Fishing

VIENNA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, was selected by OceanMind, a leader in marine enforcement and compliance, to extend its agreement in providing real-time automatic identification system (AIS) vessel-tracking data. Spire has been providing AIS data to OceanMind since 2019.


OceanMind supports fisheries enforcement officials, seafood buyers and non-governmental organizations to understand the compliance of fishing activities globally. By integrating Spire’s suite of AIS solutions into its platform, OceanMind aims to identify and prioritize suspected illegal fishing globally and deliver actionable insights to enforcement officials, streamlining their investigations.

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities are responsible for the loss of 11–26 million tons of fish annually, an estimated economic value of $10–23 billion.

“Spire’s comprehensive AIS data suite serves as a keystone underpinning OceanMind’s mission to combat IUU fishing worldwide,” said Nick Wise, OceanMind CEO. “The breadth and depth of capabilities offered by Spire’s solution empower us to effectively notify fisheries authorities about non-compliance within their waters and help direct enforcement efforts to stop tainted catch from entering the supply chain. To date, we have verified over $600 million worth of tuna imports entering the global market.”

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations, and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has eight offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg and Singapore. To learn more, visit spire.com.

