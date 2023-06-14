<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Oceaneering to Present at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) (NYSE:OII) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Roderick A. Larson will make a presentation at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference in New York on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Alan R. Curtis and Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Mark Peterson, will also meet with institutional investors.

Oceaneering’s First Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation is available on the Investor Relations page of Oceaneering’s website at www.oceaneering.com.

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

Contacts

Mark Peterson

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Oceaneering International, Inc.

713-329-4507

investorrelations@oceaneering.com

