Oceaneering to Participate at Investor Conferences: J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference and Scotiabank Energy & Power Conference

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) (NYSE:OII) announced today that Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Mark Peterson, and Senior Director, Investor Relations, Hilary Frisbie, will meet with institutional investors in Miami, FL at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, February 27 and the Scotiabank Energy & Power Conference on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.


The conference handout will be available on the Investor Relations page of Oceaneering’s website at www.oceaneering.com after market close on Monday, February 26, 2024.

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

Contacts

investorrelations@oceaneering.com

Hilary Frisbie

Senior Director, Investor Relations

713-329-4755

Mark Peterson

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

713-329-4507

