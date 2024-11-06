Home Business Wire Oceaneering to Participate at Investor Conferences: Bank of America Global Energy Conference...
Oceaneering to Participate at Investor Conferences: Bank of America Global Energy Conference and Baird Global Industrial Conference

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) (NYSE:OII) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Rod Larson is scheduled to meet with institutional investors at the Bank of America Global Energy Conference in Houston, TX on November 12, 2024. Chief Financial Officer Alan Curtis is scheduled to deliver a presentation at the Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, IL on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Mr. Curtis and Senior Director, Investor Relations, Hilary Frisbie, will also meet with institutional investors.


The third quarter presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of Oceaneering’s website at www.oceaneering.com after market Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

Contacts

investorrelations@oceaneering.com

Hilary Frisbie

Senior Director, Investor Relations

713-329-4755

