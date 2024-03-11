Oceaneering to Participate at Investor Conferences: Annual Roth Conference and Piper Sandler Energy Conference

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) (NYSE:OII) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer, Rod Larson, will participate on the Roth Conference panel “Oilfield Services/Oilfield Technology: Beyond Barrels: Exploring the Cross-Industry Impact of OFS/OFT in Emerging Industrial Markets.” Mr. Larson will also meet with institutional investors at the 36th Annual Roth Conference on Monday, March 18, in Dana Point, CA and at the 24th Annual Piper Sandler Energy Conference on Tuesday, March 19, in Las Vegas, NV.





The most recent Investor Presentation, Fourth Quarter 2023, is available on the Investor Relations page of Oceaneering’s website at www.oceaneering.com.

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

Contacts

investorrelations@oceaneering.com

Hilary Frisbie



Senior Director, Investor Relations



713-329-4755

Mark Peterson



Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations



713-329-4507