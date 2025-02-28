Oceaneering to Participate at 2025 Investor Conferences: Thrive Energy Conference, Piper Sandler Energy Conference, and Pickering Energy Partners Offshore Services Deep Dive Conference

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:OII) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Rod Larson is scheduled to participate at the Thrive Energy Conference in Houston, TX on March 5, where he will participate on the "Offshore Drilling & Services: What is the new world order for offshore?” panel and meet with institutional investors. Mr. Larson will also attend the Pickering Energy Partners Gulf of America & Offshore Services Deep Dive Conference in New Orleans, LA on March 26 where he will be joined by Chief Financial Officer Alan Curtis and Senior Director, Investor Relations, Hilary Frisbie in meetings with institutional investors.

Chief Financial Officer Alan Curtis is also scheduled to participate at the Piper Sandler Energy Conference in Las Vegas, NV on March 18, 2025, where he and Senior Director, Investor Relations, Hilary Frisbie will meet with institutional investors.

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, and manufacturing industries.

