Oceaneering Reschedules Time of Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) (NYSE:OII) announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The earnings release will be available on Oceaneering’s website at oceaneering.com.


The previously announced conference call and webcast related to the second quarter results has been rescheduled to 11:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Interested parties may listen to the call through a webcast link posted in the Investor Relations section of Oceaneering’s website. A replay of the conference call will be made available on the website approximately two hours after the live call concludes.

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit oceaneering.com.

Mark Peterson

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Oceaneering International, Inc.

713-329-4507

investorrelations@oceaneering.com

