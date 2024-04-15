Home Business Wire Oceaneering Reschedules Time of First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call
Oceaneering Reschedules Time of First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) (NYSE:OII) announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The earnings release will be available on Oceaneering’s website at oceaneering.com.


The previously announced conference call and webcast related to the first quarter results has been rescheduled to 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Interested parties may listen to the call through a webcast link posted in the Investor Relations section of Oceaneering’s website. A replay of the conference call will be made available on the website approximately two hours after the live call concludes.

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit oceaneering.com.

Contacts

investorrelations@oceaneering.com

Hilary Frisbie

Senior Director, Investor Relations

713-329-4755

Mark Peterson

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

713-329-4507

