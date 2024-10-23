Oceaneering Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) (NYSE:OII) today reported net income of $41.2 million, or $0.40 per share, on revenue of $680 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Adjusted net income was $37.2 million, or $0.36 per share, reflecting the impact of $(0.4) million of pre-tax adjustments associated with foreign exchange gains recognized during the quarter, $0.6 million tax effect on adjustments associated with foreign exchange gains, and $(4.2) million of discrete tax adjustments.





Summary of Results (in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 Revenue $ 679,811 $ 635,180 $ 668,808 $ 1,947,711 $ 1,770,077 Operating Income (Loss) 71,333 57,929 60,364 168,390 133,878 Net Income (Loss) 41,237 29,812 34,997 91,369 52,874 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.40 $ 0.29 $ 0.34 $ 0.89 $ 0.52

For the third quarter of 2024:

Net income was $41.2 million and adjusted EBITDA was $98.1 million

Consolidated operating income was $71.3 million

Cash flow provided by operating activities was $91.9 million and free cash flow was $67.0 million, with an ending cash position of $452 million

The company repurchased 422,229 shares for approximately $10 million

As of September 30, 2024:

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV): fleet count was 250; Q3 utilization was 69%; and Q3 average revenue per day utilized was $10,576

Manufactured Products backlog was $671 million

Revised full-year 2024 guidance and initial full-year 2025 guidance:

2024 consolidated adjusted EBITDA in the range of $340 million to $350 million

2025 consolidated EBITDA in the range of $400 million to $430 million

2025 free cash flow to exceed that generated in 2024

Roderick A. Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceaneering, stated, “During the quarter, we saw consistent activity levels in our energy-focused businesses, with notable operating performance improvements year-over-year in our Subsea Robotics (SSR) and Manufactured Products segments. Compared to the same quarter last year, our consolidated third quarter operating income was 23% higher on a 7% increase in revenue. We also repurchased shares during the quarter for the first time since 2015.

“We have updated our full-year 2024 consolidated adjusted EBITDA range, which at the midpoint of $345 million represents a 19% increase over our 2023 adjusted EBITDA. Our initial consolidated EBITDA guidance for 2025, at the $415 million midpoint, represents a 20% year-over-year increase to the guided full-year 2024 midpoint.”

Third Quarter 2024 Segment Results v. Third Quarter 2023 Segment Results

As compared to the third quarter of 2023:

SSR third quarter 2024 operating income of $65.7 was 37% higher. EBITDA margin was 36%, as compared to 31% for the same period last year.



ROV revenue per day utilized of $10,576 was 13% higher and fleet utilization was essentially flat at 69%. ROV fleet use during the quarter was 66% in drill support and 34% in vessel-based activity, compared to 61% and 39%.

ROV revenue per day utilized of $10,576 was 13% higher and fleet utilization was essentially flat at 69%. ROV fleet use during the quarter was 66% in drill support and 34% in vessel-based activity, compared to 61% and 39%. Manufactured Products operating income improved 37% on a 17% increase in revenue, with operating income margin improving to 8%. Backlog was $671 million on September 30, 2024, an increase of $115 million, compared to the same period in 2023. The book-to-bill ratio was 1.21 for the 12-month period ending September 30, 2024, as compared to 1.41 for the trailing 12-month period ending September 30, 2023.

Offshore Projects Group (OPG) operating income declined 24% on a 2% decrease in revenue due to changes in project mix in our international markets, vessel crane repair costs, and associated vessel downtime . Operating income margin declined to 14% from 18%.

. Operating income margin declined to 14% from 18%. Integrity Management and Digital Solutions (IMDS) operating income and operating income margin decreased on a 11% increase in revenue. The decline in operating income was due to the one-time, non-cash charge associated with the divestiture of the Maritime Intelligence division in September 2024.

Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech) revenue was relatively flat. Operating income declined 14% due to increased project proposal costs and changes in project mix.

At the corporate level, Unallocated Expenses of $38.9 million were in line with guidance for the quarter and lower than for the same period last year.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Guidance v. Third Quarter 2024 Guidance

On a consolidated basis, fourth quarter 2024 revenue is expected to increase slightly as compared to the third quarter of 2024, and fourth quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in line with third quarter 2024 results. At the segment level, for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to the third quarter of 2024:

SSR revenue and operating profitability are forecasted to decrease slightly due to normal seasonality;

Manufactured Products operating profitability is expected to be significantly lower on higher revenue;

OPG revenue is projected to increase and generate significantly higher operating profitability;

IMDS operating profitability is expected to improve on a decline in revenue;

ADTech revenue and operating profitability are expected to decrease; and

Unallocated Expenses are expected to be in the $40 million range.

Initial 2025 Guidance

For 2025, year over year, Oceaneering anticipates increased revenue and improved operating performance across all segments, led by gains from SSR, Manufactured Products, and ADTech. Consolidated EBITDA for 2025 is forecasted to be in the range of $400 million to $430 million. Oceaneering currently expects to generate positive free cash flow in excess of that forecasted for 2024. Oceaneering will provide more specific guidance on its expectations for 2025 in its fourth quarter 2024 earnings release and conference call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share; EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated and on a segment basis (as well as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins); and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impacts of certain identified items. Reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP measures are shown in the tables Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (EPS), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins, Free Cash Flow, 2024 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Estimates, 2025 Consolidated EBITDA and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment. These tables are included below under the caption Reconciliations of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Information.

Conference Call Details

Oceaneering has scheduled a conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, to discuss its results for the third quarter of 2024, as well as more detailed guidance for the full year and fourth quarter of 2024 and initial guidance for the full year of 2025. Interested parties may listen to the call through a webcast link posted in the Investor Relations section of Oceaneering’s website. A replay of the conference call will be made available on the website approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live call.

This release contains “forward-looking statements,” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements as to the expectations, beliefs, future expected business, and financial performance and prospects of Oceaneering. More specifically, the forward-looking statements in this press release include the statements concerning Oceaneering’s: full-year 2024 guidance range for consolidated adjusted EBITDA; fourth-quarter 2024 guidance for consolidated revenue, consolidated adjusted EBITDA, operating segment revenue and operating profitability, and Unallocated Expenses; full-year 2025 guidance for consolidated EBITDA and expectation that 2025 will generate positive free cash flow in excess of that generated in 2024; expectations for improved financial performance in 2025, led by gains in SSR, Manufactured Products, and ADTech; and the characterization, whether positive or otherwise, of market fundamentals, conditions, and dynamic, robotics markets, offshore energy activity levels (including by geographic location), pricing levels, day rates, ROV days utilized, average ROV revenue per day utilized, vessel utilization, growth, bidding activity, outlook, performance, opportunities, and future financials, including as increasing, favorable, positive, encouraging, improving, seasonal, strong, supportive, robust, meaningful, healthy or significant (which is used herein to indicate a change of 20% or greater).

The forward-looking statements included in this release are based on Oceaneering’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks, assumptions, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: factors affecting the level of activity in the oil and gas industry, including worldwide demand for and prices of oil and natural gas, oil and natural gas production growth and the supply and demand of offshore drilling rigs; the indirect consequences of climate change and climate-related business trends; actions by members of OPEC and other oil exporting countries; decisions about offshore developments to be made by oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies; the use of subsea completions and our ability to capture associated market share; general economic and business conditions and industry trends; the strength of the industry segments in which we are involved; cancellations of contracts, change orders and other contractual modifications, force majeure declarations and the exercise of contractual suspension rights and the resulting adjustments to our backlog; collections from our customers; our future financial performance, including as a result of the availability, terms, and deployment of capital; the consequences of significant changes in currency exchange rates; the volatility and uncertainties of credit markets; changes in data privacy and security laws, regulations, and standards; changes in tax laws, regulations, and interpretation by taxing authorities; changes in, or our ability to comply with, other laws and governmental regulations, including those relating to the environment; the continued availability of qualified personnel; our ability to obtain raw materials and parts on a timely basis and, in some cases, from limited sources; operating risks normally incident to offshore exploration, development, and production operations; hurricanes and other adverse weather and sea conditions; cost and time associated with drydocking of our vessels; the highly competitive nature of our businesses; adverse outcomes from legal or regulatory proceedings; the risks associated with integrating businesses we acquire; rapid technological changes; and social, political, military, and economic situations in foreign countries where we do business and the possibilities of civil disturbances, war, other armed conflicts, or terrorist attacks. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see Oceaneering’s latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Oceaneering undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 (in thousands) ASSETS Current assets (including cash and cash equivalents of $451,858 and $461,566) $ 1,411,099 $ 1,305,659 Net property and equipment 423,579 424,293 Other assets 521,815 509,054 Total Assets $ 2,356,493 $ 2,239,006 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities $ 800,143 $ 732,476 Long-term debt 480,706 477,058 Other long-term liabilities 371,603 395,389 Equity 704,041 634,083 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,356,493 $ 2,239,006 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 679,811 $ 635,180 $ 668,808 $ 1,947,711 $ 1,770,077 Cost of services and products 548,849 520,483 548,597 1,604,154 1,476,735 Gross margin 130,962 114,697 120,211 343,557 293,342 Selling, general and administrative expense 59,629 56,768 59,847 175,167 159,464 Operating income (loss) 71,333 57,929 60,364 168,390 133,878 Interest income 3,275 3,724 2,402 8,717 12,344 Interest expense (9,456 ) (9,802 ) (9,516 ) (28,176 ) (28,602 ) Equity in income (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates 323 498 295 787 1,616 Other income (expense), net 3,133 968 1,759 6,372 (4,800 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 68,608 53,317 55,304 156,090 114,436 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 27,371 23,505 20,307 64,721 61,562 Net Income (Loss) $ 41,237 $ 29,812 $ 34,997 $ 91,369 $ 52,874 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 102,613 102,206 102,472 102,445 102,086 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.40 $ 0.29 $ 0.34 $ 0.89 $ 0.52 The above Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations should be read in conjunction with the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

SEGMENT INFORMATION For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) Subsea Robotics Revenue $ 215,715 $ 197,343 $ 214,985 $ 617,632 $ 553,016 Operating income (loss) $ 65,698 $ 47,818 $ 61,750 $ 171,685 $ 123,699 Operating income (loss) % 30 % 24 % 29 % 28 % 22 % ROV days available 23,000 23,000 22,750 68,500 68,250 ROV days utilized 15,796 15,932 15,839 46,171 46,192 ROV utilization 69 % 69 % 70 % 67 % 68 % Manufactured Products Revenue $ 143,734 $ 122,877 $ 139,314 $ 412,501 $ 360,698 Operating income (loss) $ 11,278 $ 8,229 $ 14,369 $ 38,837 $ 30,116 Operating income (loss) % 8 % 7 % 10 % 9 % 8 % Backlog at end of period $ 671,000 $ 556,000 $ 713,000 $ 671,000 $ 556,000 Offshore Projects Group Revenue $ 147,539 $ 150,273 $ 144,058 $ 406,651 $ 385,127 Operating income (loss) $ 20,294 $ 26,745 $ 13,248 $ 34,386 $ 49,391 Operating income (loss) % 14 % 18 % 9 % 8 % 13 % Integrity Management & Digital Solutions Revenue $ 73,622 $ 66,056 $ 73,492 $ 216,804 $ 189,305 Operating income (loss) $ 714 $ 3,242 $ 3,473 $ 7,802 $ 10,168 Operating income (loss) % 1 % 5 % 5 % 4 % 5 % Aerospace and Defense Technologies Revenue $ 99,201 $ 98,631 $ 96,959 $ 294,123 $ 281,931 Operating income (loss) $ 12,219 $ 14,140 $ 7,244 $ 32,271 $ 33,993 Operating income (loss) % 12 % 14 % 7 % 11 % 12 % Unallocated Expenses Operating income (loss) $ (38,870 ) $ (42,245 ) $ (39,720 ) $ (116,591 ) $ (113,489 ) Total Revenue $ 679,811 $ 635,180 $ 668,808 $ 1,947,711 $ 1,770,077 Operating income (loss) $ 71,333 $ 57,929 $ 60,364 $ 168,390 $ 133,878 Operating income (loss) % 10 % 9 % 9 % 9 % 8 % The above Segment Information does not include adjustments for non-recurring transactions. See the tables below under the caption “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Information” for financial measures that our management considers in evaluating our ongoing operations.

SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 (in thousands) Capital Expenditures, including Acquisitions $ 24,886 $ 25,945 $ 22,858 $ 73,262 $ 66,681 Depreciation and Amortization: Energy Services and Products Subsea Robotics $ 12,076 $ 12,805 $ 11,981 $ 36,867 $ 41,101 Manufactured Products 3,061 3,067 3,237 9,473 9,124 Offshore Projects Group 5,399 6,931 5,584 17,418 21,035 Integrity Management & Digital Solutions 1,348 909 1,803 4,410 2,706 Total Energy Services and Products 21,884 23,712 22,605 68,168 73,966 Aerospace and Defense Technologies 696 600 616 1,915 1,885 Unallocated Expenses 2,683 1,284 2,759 8,218 3,612 Total Depreciation and Amortization $ 25,263 $ 25,596 $ 25,980 $ 78,301 $ 79,463

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this Press Release also includes non-GAAP financial measures (as defined under certain rules and regulations promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission). We have included Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share, each of which excludes the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the tables that follow. As a result, these amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these are useful measures for investors to review because they provide consistent measures of the underlying results of our ongoing business. Furthermore, our management uses these measures as measures of the performance of our operations. We have also included disclosures of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), EBITDA Margins, 2024 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, and 2025 Consolidated EBITDA Estimates, as well as the following by segment: EBITDA, EBITDA Margins, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margins. We define EBITDA Margin as EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins and related information by segment exclude the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the tables that follow. EBITDA and EBITDA Margins, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins, and related information by segment are each non-GAAP financial measures. We define Free Cash Flow as cash flow provided by operating activities less organic capital expenditures (i.e., purchases of property and equipment other than those in business acquisitions). We have included these disclosures in this press release because EBITDA, EBITDA Margins, and Free Cash Flow are widely used by investors for valuation purposes and for comparing our financial performance with the performance of other companies in our industry, and the adjusted amounts thereof provide more consistent measures than the unadjusted amounts. Furthermore, our management uses these measures for purposes of evaluating our financial performance. Our presentation of EBITDA, EBITDA Margins, and Free Cash Flow (and the Adjusted amounts thereof) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures other companies report. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as substitutes for our reported operating results, cash flows, or any other measure prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP. The tables that follow provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (EPS) For the Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Net Income (Loss) Diluted EPS Net Income (Loss) Diluted EPS Net Income (Loss) Diluted EPS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income (loss) and diluted EPS as reported in accordance with GAAP $ 41,237 $ 0.40 $ 29,812 $ 0.29 $ 34,997 $ 0.34 Pre-tax adjustments for the effects of: Foreign currency (gains) losses (424 ) (944 ) (1,034 ) Total pre-tax adjustments (424 ) (944 ) (1,034 ) Tax effect on pre-tax adjustments at the applicable jurisdictional statutory rate in effect for respective periods 603 615 70 Discrete tax items: Share-based compensation (2 ) — (48 ) Uncertain tax positions (1,178 ) 13,076 1,706 Valuation allowances (1,759 ) 9,353 520 Other (1,247 ) (13,430 ) (7,645 ) Total discrete tax adjustments (4,186 ) 8,999 (5,467 ) Total of adjustments (4,007 ) 8,670 (6,431 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 37,230 $ 0.36 $ 38,482 $ 0.38 $ 28,566 $ 0.28 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding utilized for Adjusted Net Income (Loss) 102,613 102,206 102,472 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (EPS) For the Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Net Income (Loss) Diluted EPS Net Income (Loss) Diluted EPS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income (loss) and diluted EPS as reported in accordance with GAAP $ 91,369 $ 0.89 $ 52,874 $ 0.52 Pre-tax adjustments for the effects of: Foreign currency (gains) losses (3,655 ) 3,634 Total pre-tax adjustments (3,655 ) 3,634 Tax effect on pre-tax adjustments at the applicable jurisdictional statutory rate in effect for respective periods 1,463 (1,688 ) Discrete tax items: Share-based compensation (1,976 ) (1,370 ) Uncertain tax positions 379 17,477 Valuation allowances 3,332 4,251 Other (11,228 ) (12,660 ) Total discrete tax adjustments (9,493 ) 7,698 Total of adjustments (11,685 ) 9,644 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 79,684 $ 0.78 $ 62,518 $ 0.61 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding utilized for Adjusted Net Income (Loss) 102,445 102,086

