Oceaneering Announces the Promotion of Catherine E. Dunn to Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) (NYSE:OII) announced the promotion of Catherine E. Dunn to Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer (“CAO”), effective December 1, 2023.


Mrs. Dunn joined Oceaneering in June 2002 and has served as Corporate Controller since January 2012. Her career includes significant financial and public accounting experience in the energy industry. Prior to joining Oceaneering, Mrs. Dunn was with Arthur Anderson. Mrs. Dunn holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Louisiana State University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Alan R. Curtis, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Oceaneering, stated, “It is a pleasure to announce Catherine’s promotion. Her extensive financial and accounting experience and in-depth understanding of Oceaneering make her an ideal fit to excel in the role of CAO. Her promotion highlights again the positive impact of our succession planning efforts on developing new company leadership. In her new role, Catherine will continue reporting to me.”

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

