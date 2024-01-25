Oceaneering Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) (NYSE:OII) announces that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 on Thursday, February 22, 2024, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The earnings release will be available on Oceaneering’s website at oceaneering.com.





Oceaneering has scheduled a conference call and webcast related to its fourth quarter results for Friday, February 23, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Interested parties may listen to the call through a webcast link posted in the Investor Relations section of Oceaneering’s website. A replay of the conference call will be made available on the website approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live call.

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit oceaneering.com.

investorrelations@oceaneering.com

Mark Peterson



Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations



713-329-4507

Hilary Frisbie



Senior Director, Investor Relations



713-329-4755