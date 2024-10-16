Obsidian Solutions Group Secures Direct-to-Phase II Award from AFWERX to Enhance Emergency Response Training

FREDERICKSBURG, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Obsidian Solutions Group announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a Direct-to-Phase II contract in the amount of $791,000 focused on Virtual Emergency Response for Tactical Exercises: Advanced Live, Virtual, and Constructive (LVC) Training for Tactical Teams to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on 26 September 2024, Obsidian Solutions Group will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.





“Obsidian’s selection to Phase 2 of the USAF SBIR for advanced technology prototyping and demonstration is one milestone in our pathway to growth in the RDT&E space. We are pleased our customer sees our advanced technology application as a potential, viable solution in support of the warfighter.” Tyrone Logan, CEO Obsidian Solutions Group.

About Obsidian Solutions Group



Obsidian Solutions Group is a leading provider of advanced technology solutions for defense and security applications. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, we deliver cutting-edge training and operational support to enhance the capabilities of our military and government partners. www.obsidiansg.com

About AFRL



The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX



As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,200 new contracts worth more than $4.7 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.

