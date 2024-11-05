Obsidian Solutions Group Awarded 2024 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion for Commitment to Veteran Employment

FREDERICKSBURG, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Obsidian Solutions Group, a leading defense contractor and national security solutions provider, is honored to announce it has received the prestigious 2024 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor. This award is the only federal-level recognition honoring companies that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to hiring and retaining veterans and integrating them successfully into the civilian workforce.





The Gold Medallion, part of the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) program, is presented to organizations that meet rigorous criteria for veteran employment. Obsidian Solutions Group was recognized not only for its efforts in recruiting veterans but also for its dedication to ongoing professional development, support, and advancement for former service members across all levels of the company.

“At Obsidian, we deeply value the experience, discipline, and leadership qualities that veterans bring to our organization,” said LaMont Wells, CGO of Obsidian Solutions Group. “Veterans are an integral part of our mission to provide excellence in defense contracting. Receiving the 2024 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion is a testament to our commitment to creating a supportive environment where veterans can transition, grow, and thrive.”

With veterans comprising a significant portion of Obsidian’s workforce, the company has implemented initiatives that directly support veterans’ career development, including specialized training, leadership programs, and a dedicated mentorship network. These efforts have enabled veterans to successfully transition into roles within Obsidian’s advanced technology and national security operations, including key positions in project management, research and development, and mission support.

This award from the U.S. Department of Labor underscores Obsidian’s commitment to upholding its core values of service and integrity, while strengthening national security with skilled, mission-oriented professionals. Obsidian Solutions Group looks forward to continuing its dedication to veteran employment, supporting our nation’s heroes, and contributing to the success of our defense and security sectors.

