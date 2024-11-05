Home Business Wire Obsidian Solutions Group Awarded 2024 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion for Commitment to...
Business Wire

Obsidian Solutions Group Awarded 2024 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion for Commitment to Veteran Employment

di Business Wire

FREDERICKSBURG, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Obsidian Solutions Group, a leading defense contractor and national security solutions provider, is honored to announce it has received the prestigious 2024 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor. This award is the only federal-level recognition honoring companies that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to hiring and retaining veterans and integrating them successfully into the civilian workforce.


The Gold Medallion, part of the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) program, is presented to organizations that meet rigorous criteria for veteran employment. Obsidian Solutions Group was recognized not only for its efforts in recruiting veterans but also for its dedication to ongoing professional development, support, and advancement for former service members across all levels of the company.

“At Obsidian, we deeply value the experience, discipline, and leadership qualities that veterans bring to our organization,” said LaMont Wells, CGO of Obsidian Solutions Group. “Veterans are an integral part of our mission to provide excellence in defense contracting. Receiving the 2024 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion is a testament to our commitment to creating a supportive environment where veterans can transition, grow, and thrive.”

With veterans comprising a significant portion of Obsidian’s workforce, the company has implemented initiatives that directly support veterans’ career development, including specialized training, leadership programs, and a dedicated mentorship network. These efforts have enabled veterans to successfully transition into roles within Obsidian’s advanced technology and national security operations, including key positions in project management, research and development, and mission support.

This award from the U.S. Department of Labor underscores Obsidian’s commitment to upholding its core values of service and integrity, while strengthening national security with skilled, mission-oriented professionals. Obsidian Solutions Group looks forward to continuing its dedication to veteran employment, supporting our nation’s heroes, and contributing to the success of our defense and security sectors.

Contacts

Media:
Chuck Sheppard
VP of Business Development

csheppard@obsidiansg.us

Articoli correlati

Defense Logistics Agency Selects Tetra Tech for Its $12 Billion Enterprise Technology Services Multiple-Award Contract

Business Wire Business Wire -
PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#leadingwithscience--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment,...
Continua a leggere

i2i Population Health and CureMD Form Strategic Partnership to Advance Population Health Management and EHR Integration

Business Wire Business Wire -
FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2i Population Health, the leader in actionable population health solutions, and CureMD, an award winning provider of...
Continua a leggere

Carahsoft to Host Webinar on Ensuring ICAM Survivability for Access in Disconnected, Degraded, Intermittent, and Low-Bandwidth (DDIL) Environments

Business Wire Business Wire -
Strata Identity, Saviynt, and Oxford Computer Group to Present Strategies for Identity Continuity at the Tactical Edge BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CloudIAM--Strata...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php