Observo AI Launches Orion, an AI Data Engineer Assistant that Revolutionizes Security and DevOps Data Management

Agentic AI powered by Large Language Models Transforms How Organizations Manage Data, Making Expert-Level Data Engineering Accessible to All Teams

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIStartup--Observo AI, an AI-native data pipeline company solving data sprawl and exponentially rising costs in observability and security, today announced the general availability of Orion, an AI-powered assistant that transforms how organizations manage their data and derive insights from it. Orion is an on-demand AI data engineer, enabling teams to build, optimize, and manage data pipelines through natural language interactions, dramatically reducing the complexity and expertise traditionally required for these critical operations.

Organizations today are drowning in security and observability data, with volumes growing as much as 35-40% annually. This exponential growth has created an unsustainable situation where enterprises are spending millions of dollars annually on data storage and processing, while their security and DevOps teams struggle to extract meaningful insights. Traditional approaches require deep technical expertise in complex query languages and intimate knowledge of data structures, often taking days to investigate critical security issues or operational anomalies. The need for specialized knowledge has created bottlenecks in security and DevOps workflows, leaving many organizations vulnerable to security threats and operational inefficiencies despite their significant investments in data collection and storage.

"Orion represents a fundamental shift in how organizations manage their security and observability data pipelines," said Gurjeet Arora, Co-founder and CEO of Observo AI. "By combining advanced AI capabilities with intuitive natural language interactions, we're not just automating tasks – we're empowering teams to achieve outcomes that previously required specialized data engineering expertise."

Orion introduces several groundbreaking capabilities:

Natural Language Pipeline Creation: Users can create complete data pipelines by simply describing their requirements in plain English

AI-Powered Optimization: Proactive recommendations for pipeline improvements based on evolving data patterns

Interactive Pipeline Management: Real-time pipeline adjustments and controls through conversational commands

Intelligent Data Search: Natural language queries that democratize access to data insights, eliminating the need for a data scientist or mastery of complex query languages—anyone can just ask and get the answers they need

"With Orion, security teams can see a dramatic reduction in the time and expertise needed to manage our data pipelines," said Mukund Sarma, Deputy CISO at Chime. "Tasks that once required specialized knowledge and hours of work can now be accomplished in minutes through simple conversations with Orion. It's like having an expert data engineer available 24/7."

The democratization of data insights through Orion represents a particular breakthrough for security and DevOps teams. "Tasks that once required deep expertise in query languages and data structures can now be accomplished through simple conversations with Orion," added Ricky Arora, Co-founder and COO of Observo AI. "What previously took days of investigation by expert users can now be accomplished in minutes by anyone on the team. This isn't just about making data accessible – it's about transforming how organizations derive value from their security and observability data."

The launch of Orion builds upon Observo AI's mission to help organizations control data sprawl and reduce costs while maintaining comprehensive security and observability coverage. "Orion is more than an AI assistant – it's a transformation in how teams interact with their data infrastructure," said Ricky Arora. "By combining our deep expertise in data pipeline optimization with advanced AI capabilities, we're enabling organizations to achieve unprecedented efficiency in their security and DevOps operations."

Orion is now generally available to all Observo AI customers. For more information about Orion and to start your free personalized sandbox trial, visit https://www.observo.ai/sandbox.

About Observo AI

Observo AI builds AI-native data pipelines to solve the most pressing observability and security challenges for enterprises in the AI era. Using Machine Learning, LLMs, and Agentic AI, Observo automates data optimization, reduces costs by over 50%, and accelerates incident response by 40%+. Observo helps enterprises focus on the signal, not the noise, ensuring scalability, security, and operational efficiency. Learn more at Observo.ai.

