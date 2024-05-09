Observe.AI Named a Strong Performer in Real-Time Revenue Execution Platforms by Independent Analyst Firm

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Observe.AI, the conversation intelligence platform for contact centers, today announced it has been named a ‘Strong Performer’ in The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Revenue Execution Platforms, Q2 2024.

In the report, The Real-Time Revenue Execution Platforms Landscape, Q1 2024, Forrester defines Real-Time Revenue Execution as “Solutions that support company performance in a transactional revenue environment by optimizing marketing spend, pre-call preparation, in-call guidance, and post-call analysis.” In the Forrester Wave report, the firm evaluated “The 10 Providers That Matter Most And How They Stack Up” across 31 criteria.

Observe.AI received the highest possible scores in 10 criteria, including system configuration: privacy, interaction capture: omnichannel, post-call reporting: static insights, post-call reporting: dynamic insights, and in-call guidance: real-time delivery. The Forrester evaluation concluded that “Observe.AI is best for customer service call centers with sales use cases that companies want to improve.”

Forrester also gave Observe.AI the highest possible in the adoption criterion, with the report stating: “As exemplified in its high retention and growth rates, Observe.AI focuses on adoption, prioritizing value delivery from day one through ROI planning with customers at implementation.” The report goes on to state that “Reference customers see Observe.AI as a partner working alongside them to ensure their adoption and success.”

“As areas like ROI, adoption, and data privacy are under increased scrutiny, Observe.AI is committed to helping contact centers realize the full value of their GenAI investments,” said Swapnil Jain, CEO and Co-Founder of Observe.AI. “We believe Observe.AI’s inclusion in Forrester’s report highlights our dedication to the continued success of our hundreds of enterprise customers. We remain focused on breakthrough innovations in real-time AI that allow contact centers to win at every interaction and drive revenue.”

By providing visibility into 100% of customer interactions, Observe.AI allows businesses to surface new growth opportunities, pinpoint and amplify winning sales behaviors across teams, and gain real-time insights into situational factors impacting the sale. These contact center insights can be integrated into other business-critical systems such as CRM, marketing automation, BI, and HRIS to automate business workflows.

At the core of Observe.AI’s platform is a powerful large language model (LLM) purpose-built for contact centers. This specialized, 40-billion-parameter LLM is trained on 3 billion interactions – representing over 100 years of domain-specific data – to support an array of AI-based tasks for contact center teams, with 35% higher accuracy compared with generic models.

Download a complimentary copy of the report today to learn more about why Forrester recognizes Observe.AI as a strong performer in Real-Time Revenue Execution Platforms: https://pages.observe.ai/web-report-forrester-wave-q2-2024

About Observe.AI

Observe.AI is the GenAI conversation intelligence platform trusted by enterprises to empower their contact centers with real-time agent assistance, coaching, post-call summaries, AutoQA, and advanced business analytics. Built on the industry’s most accurate contact center LLM, the platform analyzes every customer conversation, identifying critical insights to boost revenue, improve customer retention, and optimize operational efficiencies and compliance – while ensuring security and at massive scale. Trusted by leading companies such as Accolade, Concentrix, Cox Automotive, Maxor, Affordable Care, Inc. and Public Storage, Observe.AI accelerates outcomes from the frontline to the executive level. For more information, please visit www.observe.ai.

