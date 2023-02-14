Object First Introduces Ootbi: Ransomware-proof Storage Appliance Designed for Veeam Customers

Ootbi stands for “out-of-the-box immutability” and delivers simple, powerful, and affordable on-premises backup storage

BEVERLY, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Object First launches Ootbi — the first backup storage appliance designed for Veeam® Software, the leader in Modern Data Protection. Ransomware-proof with out-of-the-box immutability, Ootbi delivers simple, powerful, and affordable backup storage which can be racked, stacked, and powered in 15 minutes. Designed and optimized for maximum backup performance and Instant Recovery, Ootbi provides ingest speeds up to 4GB/s for as little as $11TB/month.

“The ability to store massive amounts of unstructured data has led to object storage becoming the de facto choice for cloud storage, but current on-premises solutions aren’t optimized for backup and recovery. This makes data management options unnecessarily complex and expensive, requiring more resources and overhead,” said David Bennett, CEO at Object First. “We have a vision for a backup appliance that ransomware proofs Veeam backups with out-of-the-box immutability without sacrificing performance and simplicity to meet budget constraints.”

Even with the best possible protection and detection measures in place, ransomware attacks are expected to increase. Modern organizations know that it is only a matter of time before they are targeted with an incident. Proper backup and recovery strategies leverage out-of-the-box immutable storage that does not need in-house security expertise.

“Businesses are falling victim to ransomware at an alarming rate, and their backups are increasingly becoming targeted. Object First helps combat this by offering a backup storage appliance that has immutability enabled via object lock by default,” said Johnny Yu, Research Manager at IDC. “Additionally, Object First’s appliance uses object storage that is tailor-made for the backup use case and is deeply integrated with Veeam backup software, which helps ensure a high level of optimization between the backup software and the backup target.”

Ootbi provides ransomware resiliency that is simple to deploy, manage, and scale. The appliance delivers an immutable primary object storage target for on-premises Veeam backups, leveraging the new Veeam Backup & Replication™ v12 Smart Object Storage API (SOSAPI) to deliver powerful performance.

Key capabilities include:

Out-of-the-box immutability for Veeam

Factory-hardened operating system

Racked, stacked, and powered in minutes

Linearly scale performance and capacity by adding additional nodes

Supercharged Veeam Instant Recovery

“Released today, the NEW Veeam Data Platform ensures customers can keep their business running no matter what potential issues they face, whether that be human error, a natural disaster or a cyber issue,” said Rick Vanover, Senior Director of Product Strategy at Veeam. “Part of the benefit of our Veeam Data Platform is the capability to use the best storage options for your business. That’s why it’s great to see our partners bringing powerful storage options to market. Object First’s Ootbi is a great example of a purpose-built backup storage appliance that offers high performance, is simple to set up and takes advantage of the new capabilities we’re releasing with V12.”

Ootbi is generally available starting February 14, 2023, through its growing channel partner ecosystem. For more information about the company, its solutions, and more, please visit www.objectfirst.com and follow on LinkedIn.

About Object First

Ransomware-proof and immutable out-of-the-box, Object First delivers simple, powerful, and affordable backup storage for Veeam® customers. The appliance can be racked, stacked, and powered in 15-minutes. Object First is built on immutable object storage technology designed and optimized for unbeatable backup and recovery performance. Eliminate the need to sacrifice performance and simplicity to meet budget constraints with Object First.

