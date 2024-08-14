Object First Bookings Soar 600% Year-Over-Year in Q2 2024

Demand for Ransomware-Proof Backup Storage Drives Strong Worldwide Growth

BEVERLY, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Object First, the provider of Ootbi (Out-of-the-Box-Immutability), the ransomware-proof backup storage appliance purpose-built for Veeam®, today announced strong growth in Q2 2024 with bookings growth of 600% compared to the same period last year. This continued momentum underscores the demand for immutable backup storage that offers unmatched protection from security risks like ransomware.

“I’m thrilled to see strong growth across all dimensions of Object First’s business as we build momentum with new products, an expanding network of partners and customers, and robust bookings,” said David Bennet, CEO at Object First. “Our unique approach of delivering the best storage for Veeam with a secure, simple and powerful solution is resonating with organizations that need greater resilience from ransomware.”





Increased Deployments Fuel Rapid Growth

The demand for Object First’s Ootbi in Q2 2024 yielded strong bookings for both the 64TB and 128TB appliance versions, increasing by 1,580% and 425% year-over-year, respectively. The company closed multiple deals over six figures in the quarter.

Unveiling Larger Storage Capacity for Ootbi

In June at VeeamON 2024, Object First announced increased storage capacity of up to 192TB on a single Ootbi node, unlocking up to 768TB of usable immutable backup storage per cluster. The latest release allows customers to manage storage capacity more efficiently and back up data more securely without sacrificing performance. The 192TB version of Ootbi joins the existing 64TB and 128TB appliances, all of which are interoperable. Continuous integration with Veeam’s 12.1.2 release allows for even greater backup storage capacities beyond 3PB as part of a Veeam backup repository.

Global Partner and Customer Expansion

Object First continued to expand its global ecosystem of partners, with a 300% year-over-year increase in transacting partners in Q2 2024. These include Veeam Accredited Service Provider (VASP) WolfStrata in North America, and Bechtle, Cancom, and Gruppo 3C in EMEA. The company also deepened its bench of distributors in EMEA in Q2, including Ingram Micro in Germany, V-Valley in Italy, Asbis in Slovakia, and TD Synnex in France and the Czech Republic.

These partners and distributors sell to a vast market of end-users. In Q2 2024 the number of transacting end-users went up 480% year-over-year.

Industry Recognition

In recognition of the value Object First delivers to partners, in Q2 2024, CRN included Object First in the Storage 100 List 2024, and leaders Meredith Frick and Kelly Wells were included in the CRN 2024 Women of the Channel List.

Try Ootbi Today

To learn more about why Ootbi by Object First is the best storage for Veeam, request a demo here. Or, visit objectfirst.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and X.

About Object First

Ransomware-proof and immutable out-of-the-box, Ootbi by Object First delivers secure, simple, and powerful backup storage for Veeam® customers. The appliance can be racked, stacked, and powered in 15-minutes. Ootbi is built on immutable object storage technology designed and optimized for unbeatable backup and recovery performance. Eliminate the need to sacrifice performance and simplicity to meet budget constraints with Ootbi by Object First.

Contacts

Press

Gabrielle Redwine



PAN Communications for Object First



objectfirst@pancomm.com