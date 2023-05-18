<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Oatey Adds Supply Lines and Quarter Turn Stop Valves to its Product Assortment

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, now offers a robust assortment of supply lines and quarter turn stop valves under the Oatey brand, available at wholesalers throughout the U.S.


Oatey Supply Lines are designed to quickly and easily connect the water supply to appliances and are available in multiple connection types and lengths to meet any jobsite need. Built with a durable, corrosion-resistant, double-walled PVC tube, Oatey connectors bend freely and work with hot or cold water. Made of high-quality, braided stainless steel and vinyl, the supply lines are available for multiple applications including dishwashers, water heaters, ice makers, faucets, and washing machines. They also feature rigid supply risers made of high-quality copper and available in polished chrome finishes.

Oatey quarter-turn water stop valves provide easy on/off operation for controlling the flow of water and are designed for connections where a water line passes through a wall. With a brass forged body and solid brass stem ensure to strength and durability, the valves are available in a variety of connection types including copper compression, FIP, copper sweat, PEX, CPVC, push connect and coarse thread. Featuring an internal corrosion-resistant brass ball to ensure durability, they also include PTFE seats which allow for easy valve operation. Every valve is pressure leak tested, ensuring the high-quality performance that Oatey is known for.

For more information, visit oatey.com.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Contacts

John O’Reilly

Madelyn Young

Greenhouse Digital + PR

john@greenhousedigitalpr.com
madelyn@greenhousedigitalpr.com
708.428.6385

