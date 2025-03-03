Oasthouse Ventures Announces Plans for America’s Largest Greenhouse Cluster

Over $100 million first phase investment in 65-acre greenhouse, Virginia, U.S.

Innovative project will provide a reliable and vital source of American-grown, high-quality produce, reducing reliance on imports and strengthening US food supply chain.

Estimated $1.1 billion contribution to the local economy.

The project will initially create 118 new jobs, with additional positions as the project expands.

Low carbon and uniquely sustainable, heated by American woodchips.

First phase in an ambitious project building a new US food production cluster.

HILLSVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oasthouse Ventures is delighted to announce the start of construction for the largest greenhouse to be built in the U.S., after successfully securing the required investment.

Over the past 20 years, the U.S. has become increasingly dependent on imported fresh produce to meet growing consumer demand. We will help restore food security in the U.S. by creating the largest and most technologically advanced greenhouse cluster, situated in a region with optimal growing conditions.

Existing supplies of fresh produce to the Eastern Seaboard, and especially tomatoes, are largely imported from Mexico and Canada with long transportation times, impacting taste, nutrition and quality. Hillsville is four days' drive closer to major markets, enabling superior quality fresh produce to be delivered to consumers.

Phase 1 of this new industrial scale growing cluster will create 118 jobs, with additional positions as the project expands, and bring an estimated $1.1bn of prosperity to the region.

The 65 acres of Phase 1 is set to start growing in 2026.

As a Virginia Value Veterans company we are looking forward to recruiting veterans to join our team, as well as supplying the many servicemen and women of Virginia with Fresh Produce.

Ben Alexander – Oasthouse Ventures, Project Director

“I am immensely grateful to the Governor of Virginia, VA Secretary of Agriculture Matt Lohr, Senator Mark Warner, and Congressman Morgan Griffiths for their support in developing this project. International collaboration between industry leaders from the UK, Netherlands, Finland, and the U.S. has been crucial to our success, establishing a new benchmark for quality and sustainability in the U.S. agriculture sector.”

Andy Allen – Oasthouse Ventures, Co-Founder

“We are excited to get building Phase 1 of our greenhouse cluster, which we believe will in time grow to be of strategic national importance to the U.S. This first 65 acres will be world-beating in the quality and quantity of fresh produce it will grow, all close to the end consumer.

We extend our gratitude to the UK Embassy for their support and to the Virginia and U.S. administrations for their progressive trade and financing policies that facilitate large agricultural projects like ours.

We are looking forward to the first produce coming out of the greenhouse in early 2026 and playing our part in reversing the decline of U.S. food production.”

About Oasthouse Ventures

Oasthouse Ventures is a pioneering UK company known for delivering innovative low-carbon greenhouse projects, including the largest UK initiative in a decade. The company has also advised on, developed and funded energy infrastructure projects across the globe.

Please get in touch

We are continuously looking for strategic partners and investors to support our wider expansion plans. If you would like to know more, please contact us at: greenva@oasthouseventures.com

Photos available here.

Media Contact: PR_US@4media-group.com