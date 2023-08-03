Oakland University Awards YuJa With RFP Contract for Verity Test Proctoring Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–After a rigorous RFP process, Ed-tech leader YuJa, Inc. announces that Oakland University, a public research university in Rochester Hills, Michigan, has selected YuJa Verity Test Proctoring Platform. The Platform will provide secure test proctoring for institutional and third-party tests and support a variety of proctoring needs.





Oakland University was seeking a test proctoring solution that provides deep LMS integration, live proctoring capabilities, lockdown features, and screen recording. YuJa Verity delivers each of these and will seamlessly integrate into Moodle, the institution’s learning management system, to provide both on-demand and live test proctoring, identity verification, detailed results, and reporting. In addition, YuJa Verity will support a number of other institutional applications, including proctoring for international students, supporting the institution’s onsite testing center, administering placement exams, providing live and extended time proctoring, and instituting a lockdown browser.

The institution has been using YuJa’s Enterprise Video Platform, Zoom Connector, and Video Conferencing solutions for several years.

“YuJa Verity is a comprehensive, scalable test proctoring platform that makes administering tests easy for both instructors and students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re pleased that Oakland University continues to trust YuJa with ed-tech solutions that enhance teaching, learning, and engagement in an evolving educational landscape.”

ABOUT OAKLAND UNIVERSITY

Oakland University is recognized as a student-centered, doctoral research institution with a global perspective. A public institution, OU engages more than 20,500 graduate and undergraduate students in distinctive educational experiences that connect to the unique and diverse opportunities within and beyond the region. With 139 baccalaureate degree programs and 127 graduate degree and certificate programs, Oakland provides a distinct educational experience with flexible class schedules and state-of-the-art facilities, student services, classroom technologies, research labs, internships and research opportunities with corporate partners. Located in the heart of Oakland County’s Automation Alley, the university has forged hundreds of partnerships with hospitals, Fortune 500 companies, cities, government agencies, and educational institutions.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278