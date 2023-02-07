oak9 Joins NASSCOM to Expand Its Cloud Native Security Footprint in India

Certification allows oak9 to engage more deeply in the Indian cybersecurity and technology market

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudnative—oak9, developer-first Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security leader, has become a certified member of The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), the premier trade body and chamber of commerce for IT software and services companies in India.

oak9 intends on being an active member in NASSCOM, joining councils, leading research, and participating in programs, events, and industry initiatives to share its wealth of cloud native security and software engineering expertise. The membership underscores oak9’s commitment to the region, which includes an engineering center of excellence in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, with a dedicated sales and operations team.

“Joining NASSCOM represents a key milestone in oak9’s mission to expand our Security as Code platform and thought leadership across India,” said Ronak Shah, Vice President and General Manager at oak9 India. “This membership provides another channel for partners and customers in the region to access our unique solutions and services. We look forward to working with members of NASSCOM, taking part in their research initiatives, and participating in events so we can bring innovation into Indian society furthering various industries.”

NASSCOM is a non-governmental, not-for-profit, industry association focused on the advancement of technological innovation in India. NASSCOM is the apex body for the $227 billion USD Indian IT sector which provides the highest percentage of employment in the Indian private sector. oak9 joins NASSCOM’s more than 3,000 member companies to drive innovation in the cloud native security space to support NASSCOM’s strategic imperative on Innovation in key technologies such as AI and cybersecurity.

NASSCOM certification reaffirms oak9’s commitment to deliver best-in-class cloud native security products, share best practices and knowledge with the IT community, and support the advancement and innovation of the IT industry in India.

About oak9

oak9 secures cloud native infrastructure for developers. oak9 Security as Code continuously finds, analyzes, and remediates security and compliance issues in real-time, as changes occur in infrastructure as code (IaC) and deployed cloud workloads. oak9’s proprietary Security as Code (SaC) blueprints support 20-plus compliance standards out-of-the-box including HIPAA, HITRUST, PCI, SOC2 and ISO27001. oak9’s open-sourced Security as Code also enables security engineers to extend oak9 security blueprints for additional guard rails. Headquartered in Chicago, oak9 is a Built in 2022 Start-up to Watch backed by investors Menlo Ventures, HPA, Cisco Investments, and Morgan Stanley’s Next Level Fund. oak9 partners with HashiCorp, AWS, and Microsoft, and actively supports the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) and Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP). Keep in touch with oak9 on LinkedIn, Twitter, Youtube, and TikTok, or visit oak9.io.

