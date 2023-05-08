o9 Solutions Named a Leader in 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions for the 2nd Consecutive Year

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Planning Solutions1 for the second consecutive year.

This year’s Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ report follows one of o9’s most successful quarters to date. o9 reported a 51% increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR) added year-over-year in Q1’23 – growth that was attributed to new client additions and technology expansions at existing clients across a variety of industries for a wide range of high-value planning use cases. Throughout the quarter, numerous brands around the world went live with o9’s AI-powered, cloud-agnostic Digital Brain platform for supply chain, commercial and integrated business planning capabilities. Many of these clients adopted o9’s unique and proprietary building-block approach to pre-packaged planning functionality and associated implementation workflows, allowing them to realize significantly improved time-to-value, customer service and inventory levels, as well as resource utilization.

The market also continues to recognize the potential of the o9 Digital Brain platform to drive innovation in the digital transformation of enterprise planning functions as highlighted in a Forbes article titled “Why is o9 Solutions Growing so Fast?” This was particularly apparent at o9’s virtual aim10x global event in late March 2023—the largest to date with more than 11,000 attendees and 60 high-profile speakers. Each year, o9’s premier online event offers insights, best practices and inspiration for supply chain, procurement, revenue management, IT and sustainability leaders who are shaping the future of integrated business planning.

“o9’s recognition over the past year is, we believe, a testament to the power and broad applicability of the Digital Brain platform, as well as our Ability to Execute and our Completeness of Vision,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO, o9 Solutions. “We feel it also speaks to the fact that companies everywhere and across all industries are prioritizing the digital transformation of their operations, setting them up to take advantage of innovations in artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.”

Gottemukkala continued, “We firmly believe that enterprise planning is on the cusp of a revolution. For years, the vast majority of an organization’s technology stack has been spent on large, complex and costly ERP systems. But there is still so much value lost using these traditional planning systems. That’s why o9’s next-generation platform is unmatched in its ability to enable companies to turn large amounts of internal and external data into systemic knowledge that then allows them to increase the resiliency of their supply chains by striking a balance between supply and demand levels, evaluating what-if scenarios in real time and driving alignment and collaboration across their extended value chain. This urgent need for agility and scalability is why supply chain management is now and will continue to be a boardroom topic.”

Igor Rikalo, President and COO of o9 Solutions, added, “Undoubtedly, today’s uncertain and volatile business landscape is driving the need for intelligent and resilient supply chains. We anticipate this need will only increase in the coming years. As such, we believe, o9 is uniquely positioned to be the foremost platform of choice to digitally transform the world’s largest and most complex supply chains. Our strong year-over-year revenue growth points to that, and we look forward to continued success in 2023 and beyond.”

Download a complimentary copy of the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Planning Solutions here. Read reviews by o9 users like the following by visiting Gartner Peer Insights™.

“ o9 Is Easily The Best Planning Software I’ve Encountered : Having implemented a full suite of planning solutions on the o9 platform, I can say confidently that we made the right decision. There were no gaps between our vision for how the future would look and the capabilities of the tools we implemented. From here, I know we can continue to build and iterate to continuously improve and drive greater impact on the future growth outcomes for our business. The partnership with o9 has been outstanding and I’m confident that together we’ll continue to advance our planning capabilities into the future.”

: Having implemented a full suite of planning solutions on the o9 platform, I can say confidently that we made the right decision. There were no gaps between our vision for how the future would look and the capabilities of the tools we implemented. From here, I know we can continue to build and iterate to continuously improve and drive greater impact on the future growth outcomes for our business. The partnership with o9 has been outstanding and I’m confident that together we’ll continue to advance our planning capabilities into the future.” “ Strong End To End Solution, Excellent Implementation Partner, Client-Focused Teams : Excellent solution which is helping transform supply chain planning, scenario analysis and decision making. Implementation team is process oriented, easy to work with, and VERY knowledgeable across his/her subject areas. Also the implementation process and deliverables are focused, clear, and well organized. Client relationship team at o9 is supportive, easy to reach and willing to help on any and all topics. The experience with o9 after the first year has been exemplary.

: Excellent solution which is helping transform supply chain planning, scenario analysis and decision making. Implementation team is process oriented, easy to work with, and VERY knowledgeable across his/her subject areas. Also the implementation process and deliverables are focused, clear, and well organized. Client relationship team at o9 is supportive, easy to reach and willing to help on any and all topics. The experience with o9 after the first year has been exemplary. “o9 Is The Planning System Of The Future: Overall, I had an excellent experience with o9. We deployed 5 of their modules in 22 months and successfully created an end-to-end planning system for our company.”

Gartner® Disclaimer

1Gartner®, Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions, Pia Orup Lund, Tim Payne, and 4 more, 2 May 2023

Gartner® does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner® research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner® disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER® is a registered trademark and service mark, Magic Quadrant™ and PEER INSIGHTS™ are registered trademarks of Gartner®, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner® Peer Insights™ content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner® or its affiliates. Gartner® does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

Contacts

Jenni Ottum



o9 Solutions



jennifer.ottum@o9solutions.com