o9 Solutions Hosts an Executive Luncheon Focusing on Global Supply Chain Challenges at the World Economic Forum 2024

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that it hosted an exclusive executive luncheon at the prestigious Alpen Gold Hotel during the 54th annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. This exclusive gathering brought together a group of global executives and government leaders to discuss the future of global supply chains, covering critical topics that included component shortages, the imperative of accelerating digital transformation, regionalization versus globalization, sustainability, and AI.





The luncheon featured a roundtable discussion led by Al Gore, Former Vice President of the United States; Feike Sijbesma, Chair of Philips and Co-Chair of Global Climate Adaptation Centers; and Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO of o9 Solutions. Attendees included C-level executives from global enterprises across various industries such as chemicals, capital equipment, consumer products, and automotive OEMs.

The discussion focused on crucial issues facing global supply chains in the post-COVID-19 era. The main points included the challenge of component shortages precipitated by intricate global interdependencies and the lag in digitalization by many companies. Moderator Feike Sijbesma stressed the need for improved visibility of companies’ global supply and demand chains, especially in the current global context. The participants were in agreement that technology is imperative in enabling such visibility and that integrated planning technology in particular is essential in breaking down the organizational silos that prevent companies from generating an end-to-end view of their demand and supply networks. A lively debate ensued about the paradigm shift from globalization to regionalization and how this could impact supply chain resilience and risk mitigation. Sustainability was also a significant topic, particularly the visibility of Scope 3 emissions and the impending European regulations requiring extensive reporting despite limited enforcement. Lastly, the attendees delved into the transformative role of AI and digital technologies in addressing these complex challenges, highlighting their potential to revolutionize supply chain management and organizational efficiency.

Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO of o9 Solutions said, “We are immensely pleased by the insightful discussions and the exchange of ideas at our executive luncheon in Davos. This gathering of global leaders has highlighted the urgent need to embrace digital transformation and sustainability in our supply chains. From addressing post-COVID challenges to the potential of AI and digitalization, the depth of conversation signifies a pivotal moment in how we shape the future of global enterprises and their impact on the planet.”

Learn more about o9 at www.o9solutions.com.

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. o9 brings together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

Contacts

Jenni Ottum



o9 Solutions



jennifer.ottum@o9solutions.com

480-231-4887