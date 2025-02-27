o9 Named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Promotions Management 2024-2025 Vendor Assessment

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Promotions Management 2024-2025 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US52038224, December 2024).

o9 is recognized for strengths in comprehensive computational engine and tracking of promotions and markdowns with inherent prioritization. The report also states that o9 “offers the ability to track promotions in concert with inventory and uses a price opportunity index, a computed index based on various customizable parameters for the retailer,” and that “the end result is surgical discounting, especially at the markdown level, to ensure money isn’t left on the table.”

Unlike traditional point solutions that focus solely on just a single growth lever like pricing, o9’s retail promotions management capabilities are part of its industry-leading Revenue Growth Management (RGM) suite that enables users to simplify and enhance planning, analysis and simulation across all commercial growth drivers to understand how one impacts the other - such as markdown and pricing optimization, assortment innovation, promotions planning and more.

o9’s RGM capabilities are fully integrated with its Digital Brain platform for integrated business planning. Powered by AI and advanced analytics, the platform collects and aggregates data from internal and external sources to provide actionable insights into customer demand and the financial impact of various growth levers on the business. The platform enables a company’s marketing, finance, supply chain and procurement teams to seamlessly collaborate, plan more effectively and improve the profitability and effectiveness of its strategic commercial investments.

“At o9, we’re focused on creating a one-stop-shop for both commercial and business planning to help enterprises holistically and sustainably drive growth by better understanding consumer demand, making data-driven decisions about where to allocate resources, and then accurately measuring the impact of their investments,” said Adam Ben-Yousef, Senior Vice President of Revenue Growth Management, o9. “We believe our position in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Promotions Management 2024-2025 Vendor Assessment underscores the exceptional value that our RGM and integrated business planning platform offering brings to even the most complex organizations, enabling them to achieve long-term resilience despite market challenges with real-time scenario planning, advanced price sensitivity analysis and supply chain optimization.”

To download a free copy of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Promotions Management 2024-2025 Vendor Assessment, click here.

Learn more about o9 at www.o9solutions.com.

About IDC MarketScape

MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About o9

o9 is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. o9 brings together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

