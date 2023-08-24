O2C Brands Acquires Green Sprouts

Acquisition Expands Company’s Lineup of Sustainability-Minded Brands









CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–O2C Brands announces the acquisition of Green Sprouts, an innovator in natural baby products that reimagines the possibilities for swimwear, sun wear, mealtime, bath time, hair care, toys and more. The line stands out for its wide range of products for newborns, infants, and toddlers up to four years old.

“Green Sprouts exemplifies the very essence of O2C Brands core values – a fusion of innovation, sustainable materials, unwavering quality, distinctive design, and an emphasis on family. We are focused on strengthening Green Sprouts dedicated and loyal customer base, while building awareness through multiple market channels,” said Eric Lockwood, CEO of O2C Brands.

Green Sprouts was founded in 1982 by Becky Cannon, Founder and President – and a mother of two with creative ideas for sustainable baby products. “After 41 years of growing goodness with Green Sprouts, I am pleased to hand over my ‘baby’ to O2C Brands to nurture it through its next stage of development. O2C Brands is the best steward to lead Green Sprouts in further optimizing its potential.”

Green Sprouts joins the O2C family of brands that specialize in innovating products that focus on everyday needs:

O2COOL® – Portable cooling, hydration, and outdoor products



TREVA® – Cordless fans, humidifiers, and air purifiers



LunchBots® – Lunch storage solutions



ECOVESSEL® – Hydration vessels



UKONSERVE – Stainless steel food storage products

O2C Brands has significant sales relationships across multiple market channels, including ecommerce, kids/baby, gift/toy, sporting goods, mass, specialty, grocery, drug, hardware/do-it-yourself, healthcare, theme park, and more.

Big Path Capital was the exclusive advisor to Green Sprouts in the transaction. “We believe strongly in the growth potential for Green Spouts under O2C Brands’ direction,” said Michael Whelchel, CEO of Big Path Capital.

For more information, contact O2C Brands at 312.951.6700, or visit o2cbrands.com. For more information on Green Sprouts, visit greensprouts.com.

About O2C Brands

O2C Brands, LLC is a collection of family-focused brands that offer innovative products to meet everyday needs. O2C Brands LLC, owned by Chicago-based private equity firm Middleton Partners, is actively seeking acquisition opportunities in the consumer products marketplace. For more information, contact O2C Brands at 312.951.6700 or visit o2cbrands.com.

About Green Sprouts

For over 40 years, Green Sprouts has focused on providing a full range of everyday baby essentials that foster natural health for whole child development. The brand has a loyal following among parents seeking high-quality, safe, sustainable products for their children.

About Big Path Capital

Founded in 2007, Big Path Capital assists impact companies in raising capital, company exits and founder liquidity strategies. Unique in the impact investing sector, the firm’s placement agency also supports impact private equity funds in finding aligned investors. This dual approach to moving capital into impact companies and funds is Big Path Capital’s strategy to change how capitalism is done. For more information, visit bigpath.com.

Contacts

Field Marketing & Media



info@fieldmm.com, 713.869.1856

O2C Brands, LLC: o2cbrands.com