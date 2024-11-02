O.C. Tanner Unveils AI-Enabled Insight Tools to Improve Employee Experience

Culture Intelligence helps organizations foster inclusivity, reduce bias, and boost employee engagement through meaningful recognition

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–O.C. Tanner, the global authority for strengthening organizational culture through meaningful employee recognition, today announced the launch of Culture Intelligence, a suite of innovative AI-enabled tools within the Culture Cloud platform that will elevate workplace cultures.





Built on a purposefully trained model informed by years of workplace culture research and deep recognition data, our analytical suite surfaces smart insights about an organization’s culture and employee experiences. O.C. Tanner’s AI capabilities provide support and guidance when and where they’re needed, making recognition not just more efficient, but also more effective.

“Culture Intelligence is about applying technology to empower people,” said Scott Sperry, CEO of O.C. Tanner. “Our recently launched AI Recognition Coach is designed to provide in-the-moment coaching that makes people better, more confident recognizers. By applying our research and unique access to tens of millions of data points specific to recognition, we can support people with instant feedback to improve inclusion, reduce bias, and improve the meaningfulness of employee recognition.”

The suite of tools currently available includes:

Recognition Coach : This generative AI tool provides real-time micro-coaching to help employees communicate and recognize each other better. Built by O.C. Tanner Institute’s data experts, it analyzes over 100 million recognition moments and offers instant feedback on improving recognition messages. With 81% of users applying its suggestions, the tool enhances inclusivity, reduces bias, and boosts the impact of recognition.

: This generative AI provides real-time micro-coaching to help employees communicate and recognize each other better. Built by O.C. Tanner Institute’s data experts, it analyzes over 100 million recognition moments and offers instant feedback on improving recognition messages. With 81% of users applying its suggestions, the tool enhances inclusivity, reduces bias, and boosts the impact of recognition. My Circle : This tool leverages machine learning to identify all the people an employee is informally connected to within the organization and recommends a unique and relevant list of people to follow. By surfacing meaningful recognition opportunities, this tool promotes career anniversary celebrations, increases personal notes, and deepens connections within teams.

: This tool leverages to identify all the people an employee is informally connected to within the organization and recommends a unique and relevant list of people to follow. By surfacing meaningful recognition opportunities, this tool promotes career anniversary celebrations, increases personal notes, and deepens connections within teams. Dashboards : This advanced analytics tool helps managers and leaders visualize the link between recognition and retention by showing how many employees are at risk of leaving based on the recognition they’ve received. It enables teams to recognize colleagues before they feel undervalued, helping to reduce turnover costs.

: This advanced analytics tool helps managers and leaders visualize the link between recognition and retention by showing how many employees are at risk of leaving based on the recognition they’ve received. It enables teams to recognize colleagues before they feel undervalued, helping to reduce turnover costs. Smart Notifications: Leveraging algorithms, automated reminders encourage employees to recognize one another while leaders can be notified to take action when direct reports haven’t received recognition. Employees also receive notifications based on their activity within the platform. For example, a complete-your-order reminder for items left in their cart in the Award Store.

“When we set out to integrate AI into Culture Cloud, we were deliberate in creating a model that would be both scalable and user-friendly, empowering users to enhance their natural capabilities rather than replacing them,” said Steve Fairbanks, CTO at O.C. Tanner. “By designing this solution on a purpose-built model, enriched by years of our research in workplace culture and recognition data, we’ve enabled users to refine their recognition skills and boost effectiveness. The initial rollout of Culture Intelligence has been promising, and I’m excited for what’s to come as we continue to expand our AI-enabled products.”

To learn more about Culture Intelligence and the company’s expanding product suite, please visit https://www.octanner.com/.

About O.C. Tanner

O.C. Tanner is the global leader in software and services that improve workplace culture through meaningful employee recognition and other culture-building experiences. Our Culture Cloud employee recognition platform helps millions of people thrive at work.

Our team of more than 1,600 programmers, researchers, designers, client professionals, and craftspeople hail from 58 countries and speak 62 languages. Together, we create the technology, tools, and awards that help our clients shape productive work environments, drive innovation, and fuel positive business results. Learn more at octanner.com.

