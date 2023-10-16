Home Business Wire NYSE to Commence Delisting Proceedings with Respect to the Warrants of Rubicon...
Business Wire

NYSE to Commence Delisting Proceedings with Respect to the Warrants of Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (RBT WS)

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”, the “Exchange”) announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”), each exercisable for one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $92.00 (the “Warrants”) — ticker symbol RBT WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company’s Warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company’s Class A common stock — ticker symbol RBT — will be unaffected and will continue on the NYSE.

NYSE Regulation has determined that the Company’s Warrants are no longer suitable for listing based on “abnormally low” price levels, pursuant to Section 802.01D of the Listed Company Manual.

The Company has a right to a review of this determination by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. The NYSE will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the Warrants upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of the NYSE Regulation staff’s decision.

Contacts

Company Contacts:
Alexandra Clark

Director of Finance & Investor Relations

alexandra.clark@rubicon.com

NYSE Contact:
NYSE Communications

PublicRelations-NYSE@ice.com

Articoli correlati

Aircraft Services Group Chooses APG’s iPreFlight Genesis® PRO to Elevate Flight Operations

Business Wire Business Wire -
CASTLE ROCK, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#APG--Aircraft Services Group, Inc., a pioneering private aviation company, is taking a leap forward in its...
Continua a leggere

Blackstone Talent Group Leverages RDA to Automate Select Sales Capture Processes

Business Wire Business Wire -
Blackstone Leverages IntelliBuddies® RDA to Automate Job Intake and Improve Client ResponsivenessSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blackstone Talent Group, specializing in providing...
Continua a leggere

Scorability to Make College Athletics Recruiting More Efficient With $11 Million in Funding

Business Wire Business Wire -
New company secures venture financing from Next Coast Ventures and Silverton Partners to help college coaches across all sports...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php