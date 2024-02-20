Home Business Wire NYSE to Commence Delisting Proceedings Against Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT)
NYSE to Commence Delisting Proceedings Against Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT)

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”, the “Exchange”) announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing 20 Class A ordinary shares of Jianpu Technology Inc. (the “Company”) — ticker symbol JT — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company’s ADSs will be suspended immediately.

NYSE Regulation reached its decision to delist the Company’s ADSs pursuant to Section 802.01B of the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual because the Company had fallen below the NYSE’s continued listing standard requiring listed companies to maintain an average global market capitalization over a consecutive 30 trading day period of at least $15,000,000.

The Company has a right to a review of this determination by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. The NYSE will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the ADSs upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of the NYSE Regulation staff’s decision.

Contacts

Company Contact:
In China:

Jianpu Technology Inc.

IR, E-mail: IR@rong360.com
PR, E-mail: Media@rong360.com

Christensen

Suri Cheng, E-mail: suri.cheng@christensencomms.com
Tel: +86 185 0060 8364

Crystal Lai, E-mail: crystal.lai@christensencomms.com
Tel: +852 2232 3907

In US:

Christensen

Linda Bergkamp, E-mail: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com
Tel: +1 480 353 6648

NYSE Contact:
NYSE Communications

PublicRelations-NYSE@ice.com

