NYSE American to Suspend Trading Immediately in Single Series of Warrants of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American” or the “Exchange”) announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist a single series of warrants of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (the “Company”), each whole warrant exercisable for one share of common stock — ticker symbol MIMO WS — from the NYSE American. Trading in the Company’s warrants with the ticker symbol MIMO WS will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company’s common stock — ticker symbol MIMO — and two other series of listed warrants — ticker symbols MIMO WSA and MIMO WSB — will continue on the NYSE American.

NYSE Regulation has determined that the Company’s warrants with ticker symbol MIMO WS are no longer suitable for listing pursuant to Section 1001 of the NYSE American Company Guide due to the low trading price of such warrants.

The Company has a right to a review of staff’s determination to delist the common stock by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. The NYSE American will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the Company’s warrants with the ticker symbol MIMO WS upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of the NYSE Regulation staff’s decision.

Contacts

Company Contact:
Investor Relations Contact:

Brett Scheiner

561-893-8660

IR@airspan.com

Media Contact:

mediarelations@airspan.com

NYSE Contact:
NYSE Communications

PublicRelations-NYSE@ice.com

