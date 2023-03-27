Nyriad Spotlighted in the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide

Nyriad’s Disruptive Storage Solution Allows Channel Partners To Have Uniquely Differentiated Conversation With Customers and Elevate Discussion To Focus On Outcomes and Value

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nyriad® announced today that it has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2023 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide offers essential information to members of the IT channel ecosystem as they explore technology manufacturers’ partner programs to find the vendors that will best support their business needs.

For the 2023 Partner Program Guide, vendors were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication. For solution providers such as managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators, and strategic service providers, such offerings are a critical factor when assessing which IT manufacturers, service providers, and distributors to team with in order to build world-class technology solutions. Other elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set a vendor apart and play a key role in boosting channel partners’ long-term growth.

Nyriad was selected by CRN and appointed to the 2023 Partner Program Guide due to the fact that its partner program provides an impressive and highly comprehensive combination of features such as financial incentives, pre- and post-sales support, ease of doing business, and effective communication, together with a strong and highly differentiated value proposition via its UltraIO storage platform.

The Nyriad UltraIO™ storage system uses the processing power of GPUs and advanced algorithms to deliver high performance, resiliency, and efficiency with low total cost of ownership. The UltraIO system supports block, file, and object data types in a single system, giving organizations the flexibility to consolidate storage and extend the system quickly and easily as needs dictate. In addition, the UltraIO system runs on industry-standard hardware, ensuring the system’s capabilities will improve as technologies become available. Combined with simplified management, these attributes let organizations deploy, manage, and non-disruptively scale to suit their IT, business, and budgetary requirements.

“We are indeed honored to have been recognized by one of the most highly respected voices in the channel industry – CRN,” said Andrew Russell, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Nyriad. “We believe it underscores Nyriad’s respect for the significant role and strategic importance our partners play with our customers, as well as the strength of our partner program, which was designed to be simple and flexible in order to empower our partners to focus on end customers, and not worry about the complexities many other programs introduce.”

“Today, organizations that rely on data must handle enormous amounts of information in order to improve their operations, enhance innovation, and adopt more efficient service delivery methods,” Russell continued. “Our disruptive storage solution allows our partners to have a uniquely differentiated conversation with customers and elevate the discussion to focus on outcomes and value.”

“In today’s world, the need for innovation is greater than ever,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN’s 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel.”

The 2023 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

