Nyriad and Carahsoft Partner to Enable Government Agencies and Academic Institutions to Optimize, Modernize, and Accelerate Digital Transformation

AUSTIN, Texas & RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nyriad®, provider of cutting edge GPU storage technology, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Nyriad’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s UltraIO™ storage system available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), and OMNIA Partners contracts.

In 2022, the global Government IT spending amounted to over 551 billion U.S. dollars, which is an increase of nine percent compared to 2021, and it is expected to increase even more in 2023 to 589 billion U.S. dollars worldwide. The increase in IT spending is driven by a variety of factors, including the need to modernize outdated systems, improve cybersecurity, and enhance digital services and capabilities for internal and external users. As IT spending in the government sector continues to grow, there is a critical need for modern and efficient storage solutions that can meet the demands of data-intensive applications, protect against cyber threats, and facilitate the digital transformation of government services. The Nyriad UltraIO storage system delivers the ideal solution to address these needs and enable government agencies to improve their operations and services.

The Nyriad UltraIO storage system will enable improved capabilities across several use cases, such as:

High-performance computing (HPC) – Government agencies and academic institutions rely on high-performance computing to perform complex simulations, modeling, and analysis. The UltraIO storage system enables performant, cost efficient storage access, and ingest for large capacity points of HPC results inside of a single array. Additionally, with block-level erasure codes, the storage system provides a high degree of system resiliency, ensuring data integrity and protection against potential data loss. Backup and recovery – Government agencies and academic institutions must be prepared for unexpected events, such as natural disasters or cyberattacks, that can result in data loss. The UltraIO storage system’s combined GPU + CPU architecture enables parallel read and write capabilities to perform backup and restore operations with exceptional performance. Active archive – Government agencies and academic institutions archive their data to preserve records for historical, legal, and regulatory purposes. This data may include records of legislative proceedings, court cases, financial transactions, and other important documents. As data sets grow, the value of the analytical insights the data provides has grown as well. We access the data, looking for trends and insights that can be advantageous for good decision making. Enhanced data access beyond normal archival capabilities is needed for this. With its high throughput, fast retrieval, and high data protection capabilities, the UltraIO storage solution is the next architectural step for implementing an active archive. This is cost efficient storage that allows performant access to warm tier archive data. Video and imaging – Government agencies and academic institutions produce and store large amounts of media content, such as videos, images, and audio files. Because these agencies use video surveillance systems as a security measure to monitor public areas, protect critical infrastructure, and ensure public safety, a storage system with fast data ingest and playback capabilities or analytics processing is an essential enabler of quick incident response. In fact, the Nyriad UltraIO storage system can ingest video streams from as many as 90,000 cameras simultaneously, while providing highly resilient large-scale storage capacity. The UltraIO storage system’s modern, GPU-accelerated storage also facilitates video production tasks such as 8K resolution or higher video editing without the need to transcode, create proxies, or copy files across the network – enabling agencies to work more efficiently, saving time and money.

“Partnering with Nyriad supports our mission to simplify the technology procurement process and position our channel partners for success with the most innovative and disruptive technologies,” said Michael Adams, Director of Carahsoft’s AI/ML Solutions Portfolio. “We look forward to delivering Nyriad’s UltraIO data storage system to joint customers through our reseller partners to accelerate and transform agencies’ IT, leading to faster and more powerful business outcomes.”

“The strategic partnership with Carahsoft is a key milestone for Nyriad’s channel strategy, allowing us to extend our reach and deliver the exceptional performance, resilience, and efficiency benefits of our UltraIO solution to a wider range of government agencies and academic institutions,” said Andrew Russell, CRO, Nyriad. “This partnership not only expands our market presence but also underscores our commitment to providing reliable and innovative storage solutions that can help accelerate digital transformation for our customers.”

Nyriad’s UltraIO storage system is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Nyriad team at Carahsoft at (888) 606-2770 or Nyriad@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About Nyriad

Nyriad® has unleashed the power and speed of GPUs combined with CPUs to revolutionize how data is stored, accessed and managed. Nyriad’s UltraIO™ software-defined data storage system enables massive amounts of data to be safely and intelligently managed by a single storage platform with a low TCO, while delivering exceptional performance, resiliency and efficiency. With Nyriad, organizations can enhance agility, accelerate innovation and gain the competitive advantage necessary to drive business growth and success. To learn more, please visit: https://www.nyriad.io/.

