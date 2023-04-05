Nymbl Science and Accident Compensation Corporation Partner to Bring App-Based Mobility Program to New Zealand’s Older Adults

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital health provider Nymbl Science has focused their development on creating the first scalable mobility program for older adults, deployed via a mobile app. The Colorado-based company is now excited to announce a significant expansion of its partnership with New Zealand’s Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC), making Nymbl’s award-winning balance training program available to all older adult residents of New Zealand.

In August 2020, Nymbl started a pilot study in New Zealand with 15,000 participants, making it the world’s largest fall prevention study completed outside of a clinical setting. This nationwide pilot program with the country of New Zealand was made possible by an association with ACC and its Live Stronger for Longer program. The study results demonstrated that Nymbl delivers a positive ROI that can be scaled to impact the entire population of older adults in New Zealand. After a rigorous evaluation process, ACC selected Nymbl to be the long-term provider of fall prevention services as part of their continued commitment to empowering older adults to lead thriving, independent lives.

“The team at Nymbl is thrilled to expand our program abroad once again. We learned that in New Zealand, 9 out of 10 older adults required an option for in-home intervention, and we have a program that allows for widespread access to balance training via just a smart phone or device. The feedback we’ve received has been extremely positive, and we love hearing that we’re making an impact,” said Ed Likovich, CEO of Nymbl Science.

ACC chose Nymbl as a partner so that all older adults in New Zealand could have access to an in-home program to improve their strength and balance. The expanded availability of Nymbl’s scientifically proven balance training solution will help New Zealanders to remain active and independent.

“New Zealand historically has one of the most highly engaged fall risk reduction programs in the world. And yet, we found so much value from adding Nymbl to our existing programs – ensuring that older adults in our country can increase their confidence and movement, to keep living the life they want,” said James Whitaker, ACC Injury Prevention Programme Lead.

About ACC

The Accident Compensation Corporation is the New Zealand Crown entity responsible for administering the country’s no-fault accidental injury compensation scheme, commonly referred to as the ACC scheme.

About Nymbl Science

Nymbl is the only company providing digital balance training that is scalable, insightful, and cost saving for our partners and effective and engaging for older adults. Our scientifically validated balance training program trains the brain and body to work together, known as dual-tasking. Using just a smart device, and in only 10 minutes a day, older adults are preserving and enhancing their freedom and enjoyment of life with Nymbl. We believe it is necessary to empower older adults to increase confidence and the ability to fully participate in life, because aging is not less. Join us on our way to preventing 1 million falls. For more information, visit www.nymblscience.com.

Contacts

Nymbl Media Contact:



Earl Anema



(720) 253-4757



earl@nymblscience.com

ACC Media Contact:



Pete Thornton



Peter.thornton@acc.co.nz