Nylas launches its new generative AI assist chatbot

New generative AI-powered chatbot allows developers to easily find answers from relevant docs, guides, code snippets, and articles without ever leaving the Nylas dashboard

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nylas, the state-of-the-art communications platform giving developers universal access to email, calendar, and contacts providers through a single API integration, today released its new generative AI-powered chatbot, Nylas Assist. With Nylas Assist, developers can harness the power of large language models (LLMs) to easily get their questions answered based on Nylas-verified documentation, code snippets, and more. Nylas Assist can converse in many languages including Spanish, Arabic, French, German, Chinese, Japanese, and more. With the AI chatbot directly in the Nylas dashboard, developers are able to save time to search and find the information they need without ever having to leave the Nylas platform.





Developers and technical leaders are increasingly looking at how they can implement generative AI tools into their daily workflows. A recent study from Nylas found that 90% of developers expect to increase their usage of generative AI over the next year.

Nylas Assist is exclusive to the Nylas platform, and some of the top use cases include:

Seamlessly surface the right API documentation, guides, and code snippets needed to spend less time searching and more time building.

Immediate access to help center articles and best practices.

Create a better and more efficient developer experience by eliminating the need to toggle between multiple screens and applications in order to resolve questions or gather information.

Reduce onboarding time for new developers building with Nylas.

“Context switching and a fragmented developer experience are two of the biggest hurdles that can impact developers and organizations ability to meet deadlines, increase user satisfaction, and drive ROI. At the same time, individuals and teams are rapidly exploring and testing all the ways in which generative AI tools can help them to positively impact their daily workflows. At the intersection of all of this lies the Nylas AI chatbot,” said Isaac Nassimi, SVP of Product at Nylas. “With the help of Nylas Assist, developers building with Nylas will have access to an entire knowledge base powered by generative AI directly within their dashboard so they can find everything they need to build and ship code without having to maneuver between various applications.”

Earlier this year in their State of Developer Experience 2023 Report, Nylas found that speed ranked the highest among respondents when asked to rank the benefits of working with APIs. Nylas Assist gives developers instant access to verified documentation and content that can help them alleviate bottlenecks and increase productivity.

About Nylas

Hundreds of thousands of developers around the world use Nylas to increase velocity and seamlessly build customizable email and scheduling capabilities through state-of-the-art APIs. Nylas is the only platform giving developers universal access to email, calendar, and contacts providers through a single integration. Companies like Upwork, Rippling, Wix, Dialpad, and more turn to Nylas to quickly and securely launch critical features, enabling them to spend less time on their infrastructure and more time building software with limitless potential.

