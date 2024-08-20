Nylas Launches ExtractAI to Unlock Customer Insights and Accelerate Feature Development with Automated Email Data Extraction

Sync, filter, and extract data from a user’s inbox for enhanced customer insights and experiences





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nylas, the leading developer-friendly platform for email and calendar APIs, today announced the launch of Nylas ExtractAI, a solution designed to empower product development teams to automatically extract complete email data from their customers. Nylas ExtractAI offers product leaders a powerful tool to create personalized user experiences, streamline workflows, and analyze trends by normalizing the unstructured chaos of their users’ inboxes into structured, actionable data.

Extracting meaningful data from an email inbox is costly and resource-intensive based simply on the volume of data available. Valuable data is often buried under layers of text, images, and HTML – completely underutilized by product teams looking to improve their product experience. Nylas ExtractAI tackles this challenge head-on by providing developers direct access to clean, structured email data that is classified, filtered, and extracted into JSON objects for easy application integration.

“Before you can use technologies like LLMs, which power generative AI, you need to have clean, usable, and relevant data,” said Christine Spang, Co-Founder & CTO at Nylas. “With ExtractAI providing contextual first-party data, businesses can build customized and intuitive software that pushes the boundaries of innovation, growth, and user experiences.”

Key Features of Nylas ExtractAI:

Broad Compatibility: Supports data extraction from Gmail, Google Workspace, and Microsoft Office365 (personal and business) accounts.

Supports data extraction from Gmail, Google Workspace, and Microsoft Office365 (personal and business) accounts. Focused Extraction Models: Currently available models include E-Commerce Order Extraction, Shipping Data Extraction, and Custom Models, with Travel Extraction (covering hotels, flights, and car rentals) and E-Commerce Returns on the horizon.

Currently available models include E-Commerce Order Extraction, Shipping Data Extraction, and Custom Models, with Travel Extraction (covering hotels, flights, and car rentals) and E-Commerce Returns on the horizon. Extensive Merchant Coverage: Extract data from over 30,000 merchants across the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands, with the ability to expand to additional merchants and regions based on customer needs.

How ExtractAI Works: Nylas ExtractAI is a robust API that securely syncs, filters, and extracts data from a user’s inbox, both for consumers and businesses. Leveraging the intersection of advanced ML, NLP, and LLMs, ExtractAI delivers the crucial data needed for your applications. Initially focusing on structured data like online orders, shipment tracking, and travel reservations, Nylas aims to extend this capability to unstructured data, such as sales conversations, to uncover actionable insights about the relationships between conversations.

Use Cases for ExtractAI:

Personalized User Experiences: Leverage first-party email data to create AI-driven customized customer experiences that increase conversion by up to 10x, boosting user engagement, retention, and revenue.

Leverage first-party email data to create AI-driven customized customer experiences that increase conversion by up to 10x, boosting user engagement, retention, and revenue. Automation: Treat your users’ inboxes as a data source to automate tasks like expense report generation, travel itinerary creation, and more, reducing manual effort and increasing efficiency.

Treat your users’ inboxes as a data source to automate tasks like expense report generation, travel itinerary creation, and more, reducing manual effort and increasing efficiency. Data Analytics: Gain deeper insights into customer behavior by analyzing real-world data, helping you identify trends that drive innovation to stay competitive.

Availability and Access: Nylas ExtractAI is now available in the Nylas Sandbox, offering up to 600 extracted messages for testing. Developers can easily integrate ExtractAI through webhooks or API calls, enabling applications to start receiving extracted order and shipping data from the mailbox immediately.

Existing Nylas customers can enable ExtractAI in their production accounts by contacting their account manager. New customers can sign up for a Nylas Sandbox account to start building for free and explore the full capabilities of Nylas ExtractAI.

For businesses with unique requirements, Nylas offers custom model development, data generation and annotation, and support for additional regions. Please contact our team here to request a demo or discuss your specific use case.

About Nylas: Nylas is dedicated to empowering developers and businesses by providing the most secure and scalable email, calendar, and contact APIs. Our tools simplify complex use cases across a variety of industries, enabling innovation and enhancing user experiences.

