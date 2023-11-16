NWN Carousel Powers Innovative New Park in North Carolina

Downtown Cary Park Provides Next Generation Technology to Enhance Visitor Experience

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NWN Carousel, the leading Cloud Communications Service Provider, announced today its expanded partnership with the town of Cary, North Carolina for the opening of the new Downtown Cary Park. This is the next step in NWN Carousel helping Cary modernize its digital footprint ranging from town-wide wireless connectivity to a 24/7 contact center.





Scheduled to open to the public on November 19, 2023, the park is two decades in the making. It covers a sprawling seven acres and boasts attractions such as the Great Lawn Pavilion, the Bark Bar for four-legged friends, a Skywalk, and the Gathering House & Gardens. The park also has interactive water features, live performance spaces, public art, and diverse community programming, including fitness classes and book clubs.

The new downtown park features outdoor wired and wireless networking, supported by NWN Carousel, for robust connectivity. Offering visitors fast, reliable, and secure free WiFi for the flexibility to play and work from any location inside the park. The design of the outdoor access points seamlessly incorporates technology into the natural surroundings. The free public WiFi called ‘Cary-On’ was designed specifically to share information with park visitors about weather alerts, public service announcements regarding park events, and special promotions across the park’s seven acres. The technology also provides visibility regarding which areas of the park are most popular to assist staff members with the deployment of additional resources like book carts and game carts for visitors to enjoy.

“We’ve designed the future of destination recreational spaces, where technology meets play, relaxation and entertainment,” said Nicole Coughlin, Chief Information Officer, Town of Cary. “By continuing to invest in our partnership with NWN Carousel, and implementing cutting edge infrastructure, we are not only enhancing visitor engagement but also paving the way for a sustainable and digitally empowered community.”

“NWN Carousel is thrilled to collaborate with the Town of Cary as it uses technology and data analysis to drive innovation,” stated Jim Sullivan, President of NWN Carousel. “The Town has enthusiastically adopted our cloud communications portfolio, along with the Experience Management Platform, contributing to the enhancement of Cary, as a vibrant and connected community. We extend our congratulations on the inauguration of their innovative downtown park.”

With a 16-year partnership at its core, NWN Carousel has been instrumental in empowering Cary’s IT team. The collaboration is focused on enhancing security measures, device management, cloud migration strategies, and data analytics, culminating in the development of a comprehensive “smart city” strategy.

NWN Carousel’s Experience Management Platform (EMP) gives the Town of Cary’s IT team visibility into device patch compliance through real-time reporting. It provides detailed device analytics to monitor the health and performance of their fleet of PCs. This empowers Cary to have a comprehensive overview of their entire IT infrastructure.

A new feature of EMP will also aid the Town with persona-based self-serve administrative functionality. The new enhancement within EMP ensures that each of Cary’s IT Admin professionals, as well as end-users such as employees from town agencies, will have a tailored experience for activities like creating or tracking an IT request, as well as reaching a knowledge base of NWN Carousel engineering experts to answer any questions.

With NWN Carousel managing tactical day-to-day IT management responsibilities, it allows the Town to take on innovative projects such as the new Downtown Park.

