Home Business Wire NWN Carousel Named to Boston Business Journal’s 100 Largest Private Companies in...
Business Wire

NWN Carousel Named to Boston Business Journal’s 100 Largest Private Companies in Massachusetts at #25 and to 2022 Fast 50 Companies at #40

di Business Wire

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Boston Business Journal has named, NWN Carousel, the leading cloud-based communications provider based in Massachusetts, to the #40 spot on 2022 Fast 50 List which represents the 50 fastest growing private companies and #25 on their list of the 100 Largest Private Companies in Massachusetts.

Fast 50 companies are selected and ranked based on revenue growth from 2018 to 2021 headquartered in Massachusetts and have reported revenue of at least $500,000 in 2018 and $1 million in 2021. The numbers are crunched and analyzed by the Business Journal’s research department. The Largest Private Companies in Massachusetts are ranked by each company’s total 2021 revenue.

“We are honored to be among so many distinguished and growing Massachusetts-based companies,” said Jim Sullivan, CEO of NWN Carousel. “Thank you to the Boston Business Journal for these honors and to our team that has worked diligently over the past year to support our customers as they implemented a hybrid work strategy.”

“We are so happy to be able to celebrate this year’s Fast 50 in person, bringing together the leaders, founders and professionals working at the region’s fastest-growing private companies,” said Carolyn M. Jones, market president and publisher of the Boston Business Journal.

A Fast 50 special publication ran in the May 20 weekly edition of the Boston Business Journal and found online here. A celebration to honor this year’s Fast 50 took place on Thursday, May 19th at the Long Wharf Marriot, Boston, MA.

About the Boston Business Journal

The Boston Business Journal is the region’s premier business media organization, one of 45 markets owned by American City Business Journals.

About NWN Carousel

NWN Carousel is the leading Cloud Communications Service Provider (CCSP) focused on transforming the customer and workspace experience for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations. We deliver hybrid work experiences for millions of users across North America’s 7,000 leading organizations. Our integrated devices, communications apps, AI-enabled contact centers, networking, security, and analytics allows our customers to learn, discover, work, and connect from anywhere – all delivered as a cloud service that’s simple to use and manage. To learn more about our solutions please visit www.nwncarousel.com

Contacts

Media
Cheryl Delgreco

cdelgreco@regancomm.com
617-723-4004

Articoli correlati

Asana Partners with Align Technology to Bring New Work Management Solution to Invisalign® Trained Dental and Orthodontic Practices in the United States

Business Wire Business Wire -
Improving practice efficiency and patient care with Asana Smiles™ for Align, a workflow with HIPAA compliant features SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today...
Continua a leggere

The U.S. Department of Energy Grants $2.1M to Solidia Technologies to Develop CO2 Capture and Utilization Technologies for Building Materials

Business Wire Business Wire -
The R&D grant will fund the development of synthetic supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) through direct capture of CO2 from...
Continua a leggere

Amerigroup and Pyx Health Launch Effort to Combat Loneliness and Social Isolation Across Texas

Business Wire Business Wire -
Innovative technology platform detects loneliness and connects users with critical resources that can help improve health and lives. AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Proofpoint

Cybersecurity sempre più incentrata sulle persone, con Proofpoint

Sicurezza