NWN Carousel Named to Boston Business Journal’s 100 Largest Private Companies in Massachusetts at #25 and to 2022 Fast 50 Companies at #40

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Boston Business Journal has named, NWN Carousel, the leading cloud-based communications provider based in Massachusetts, to the #40 spot on 2022 Fast 50 List which represents the 50 fastest growing private companies and #25 on their list of the 100 Largest Private Companies in Massachusetts.

Fast 50 companies are selected and ranked based on revenue growth from 2018 to 2021 headquartered in Massachusetts and have reported revenue of at least $500,000 in 2018 and $1 million in 2021. The numbers are crunched and analyzed by the Business Journal’s research department. The Largest Private Companies in Massachusetts are ranked by each company’s total 2021 revenue.

“We are honored to be among so many distinguished and growing Massachusetts-based companies,” said Jim Sullivan, CEO of NWN Carousel. “Thank you to the Boston Business Journal for these honors and to our team that has worked diligently over the past year to support our customers as they implemented a hybrid work strategy.”

“We are so happy to be able to celebrate this year’s Fast 50 in person, bringing together the leaders, founders and professionals working at the region’s fastest-growing private companies,” said Carolyn M. Jones, market president and publisher of the Boston Business Journal.

A Fast 50 special publication ran in the May 20 weekly edition of the Boston Business Journal and found online here. A celebration to honor this year’s Fast 50 took place on Thursday, May 19th at the Long Wharf Marriot, Boston, MA.

About the Boston Business Journal

The Boston Business Journal is the region’s premier business media organization, one of 45 markets owned by American City Business Journals.

About NWN Carousel

NWN Carousel is the leading Cloud Communications Service Provider (CCSP) focused on transforming the customer and workspace experience for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations. We deliver hybrid work experiences for millions of users across North America’s 7,000 leading organizations. Our integrated devices, communications apps, AI-enabled contact centers, networking, security, and analytics allows our customers to learn, discover, work, and connect from anywhere – all delivered as a cloud service that’s simple to use and manage. To learn more about our solutions please visit www.nwncarousel.com

