NWN Carousel Named a Largest & Fastest Growing Private Company in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal

AI-Powered Managed IT Services Leader Ranked 22nd on the BBJ Fast 50 List, and 24th Largest Private Company

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Boston Business Journal has named, NWN Carousel, a leading AI-Powered Managed Services company based in Massachusetts, to the #22 spot on 2024 Fast 50 List which represents the 50 fastest-growing private companies. The company rose from the #28 spot on BBJ’s Fast 50 list from last year and #23 on their list of the 100 Largest Private Companies in Massachusetts. According to the Boston Business Journal, NWN Carousel now ranks as one of the largest and fastest-growing technology services company in Massachusetts – serving over 5000 customers across North America with their integrated full lifecycle managed IT services portfolio.





The BBJ Fast 50 list is determined and ranked based on total revenue growth from 2020 to 2023, as analyzed by the Business Journal’s research department.

To be eligible for the Fast 50, companies must be headquartered or co-headquartered in Massachusetts, have reported at least $500,000 in revenue in 2020 and $1 million in 2023, and must have shown revenue growth from 2022 to 2023.

“We are proud to be named among Massachusetts’ largest private companies and fastest-growing organizations by the Boston Business Journal,” said Jim Sullivan, NWN Carousel’s President and CEO. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s commitment to innovation and customer-focus. With the growing need for AI-powered managed services, and integrated IT solutions to power the modern workplace, we are privileged to serve our clients during this transformative time. As we continue to grow, we remain focused on meeting their evolving needs and contributing to the dynamic business landscape of Massachusetts.”

“We are so excited to celebrate this year’s Fast 50, bringing together the leaders, founders and professionals working at the region’s fastest-growing private companies,” said Carolyn M. Jones, market president and publisher of the Boston Business Journal.

About the Boston Business Journal

The Boston Business Journal is the region’s premier business media organization, one of 45 markets owned by American City Business Journals.

About NWN Carousel

NWN Carousel delivers AI-powered Managed Services for the modern workplace. Our expertise in cloud transformation, intelligent infrastructure, cybersecurity, managed devices, visual collaboration, and cloud communications, leverages 30+ years of engineering strategic outcomes for over 5000 organizations. Our proprietary Experience Management Platform (EMP) ensures seamless service delivery, real-time observability and improved uptime, efficiency, and experiences for our clients. We’re a customer-obsessed team earning a 70+ Customer Net Promoter Score (NPS), and committed to a culture of innovation, integrity, and operational excellence. Our company has been recognized with hundreds of industry awards and are proud to be a ‘Best Place to Work’ with an 80+ Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS). For more information visit: www.nwncarousel.com

