NWN Carousel Launches Two New Security Services to Safeguard Hybrid Workspaces

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NWN Carousel, the leading Cloud Communications Service Provider delivering integrated solutions for Hybrid Work environments, today announced that it has released two new security services: The Secure Hybrid Work Assessment to provide organizations with the ability to understand and improve their levels of protection against cyber threats and Next-Generation Firewall Service, which will provide companies with additional levels of network security as they enable employees to work from anywhere. Over the past 24 months, NWN Carousel has become a widely recognized provider of integrated security services, including recently being awarded Cisco’s Security Partner of the Year 2022, East.

The Secure Hybrid Work Assessment includes a fixed-price, 5-phase onsite evaluation providing expert guidance to assess a company’s security vulnerabilities and offer a prioritized road map of initiatives designed to improve a company’s cyber security.

NWN Carousel’s Next-Generation Firewall Service will deliver world-class security controls with reliable visibility and unified management. Next-Generation Firewalls also enable the best set of integrations between core networking functions and network security. This results in unparalleled protection, operational ease of use, and the industry’s best threat protection in a feature rich offering.

“CISOs are continually looking for innovative ways to protect their organizations while prioritizing the customer and employee experience,” said Jim Sullivan, CEO NWN Carousel. “As businesses quickly adopt hybrid work models and cloud-based communication technologies, security becomes critical to ensuring uninterrupted operations and superior customer experiences. Our latest services provide the secure-by-design capabilities and end-to-end connectivity options – all integrated with our Experience Management Platform.”

NWN Carousel is widely considered the premier cyber security provider for enterprises and public sector organizations nationwide. In a recent customer survey titled, “2022 Secure Hybrid Work” conducted by the company, over 60% of respondents confirmed current security challenges are related to granting employees secure access for devices and applications both in office and remote.

“NWN Carousel helped Foxwoods Resorts Casino implement a cloud security strategy to reduce risk from increasing sophisticated and modern-day cyber threats,” said Mike McCann Network Manager, Information Services, Foxwoods Resorts Casino.

