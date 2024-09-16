NWN Carousel Acquires Leverage Information Systems, Accelerating AI-Powered Technology Solutions for the Federal Market

Backed by American Securities, Combined Organization to Cross $1B in Revenue Delivering Mission-Critical Services for Top Federal Agencies & Healthcare Organizations across North America

BOSTON & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NWN Carousel, the leading provider of AI-Powered Technology Solutions, today announced the acquisition of Leverage Information Systems (Leverage), a leading service provider for North America’s Federal agencies. Leverage is a top federal solution provider in North America and has been recognized as Cisco’s #1 partner in Sciences for seven consecutive years as well as a top 10 Cisco Federal partner for 2024. This acquisition marks a strategic milestone in NWN Carousel’s geographic expansion into the Northwest and expansion in the federal market with their award-winning technology platform and services.





With the acquisition of Leverage, NWN Carousel will deliver their portfolio of AI-Powered Communications, Networking, Data Center, Contact Center, Cybersecurity, Managed Devices, and Visual Collaborations solutions to key strategic markets. Leverage serves Federal agencies including the US Navy, NASA and the Department of Energy (DoE). The DoE has requested a 7.3% budget increase to $51B in 2025, which represents the 3rd highest Federal department increase in 2025.

NWN Carousel has a wealth of experience serving state agencies across North America, including California, Florida, Massachusetts and Texas, as well as the City of Baltimore. NWN’s rapid response team is credited with deploying an emergency call-center for victims of Hurricane Ian and with implementing a powerful AI-driven 911 solution providing real-time voice translation in 135+ language and dialects.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Leverage to NWN Carousel and are grateful for our partnership with Doug and Terry as they’ve built a world-class organization,” said Jim Sullivan, President and CEO of NWN Carousel. “This acquisition is a strategic move to strengthen our position in the rapidly evolving technology services market, which is shifting towards more cloud-based and AI-powered solutions. Our combined expertise will enable us to extend our value and innovation for top accounts and key segments across North America.”

Doug Chesler, Founder & CEO of Leverage Information Systems, added, “We’re excited to join forces with NWN Carousel, a recognized leader in the industry. Our partnership with Jim and his team will enable us to expand our offerings and deliver more comprehensive solutions to our customers. Our shared commitment and aligned cultures of innovation and customer centricity makes us an unbeatable team.”

The acquisition comes on the heels of a record year for NWN Carousel, including a new investment partnership with American Securities announced in February 2024 and most recently achieving record Q2 sales bookings and backlog in the first half of 2024.

“Congratulations to Jim, Matt Curran and the NWN Carousel team for executing their latest acquisition just seven months into our partnership. We believe that NWN Carousel’s acquisition of Leverage Information Systems represents another significant step towards creating a comprehensive and innovative managed services platform for the AI-Era,” said Noah Scherz, Principal at American Securities. “We’re proud to have supported both companies in their respective growth journeys and look forward to seeing the exciting opportunities that this acquisition will bring for their customers and employees.”

About NWN Carousel

NWN Carousel delivers AI-powered Managed Services for the modern workplace. Our expertise in cloud transformation, intelligent infrastructure, cybersecurity, managed devices, visual collaboration, and cloud communications, leverages 30+ years of engineering strategic outcomes for over 5000 organizations. Our proprietary Experience Management Platform (EMP) ensures seamless service delivery, real-time observability and improved uptime, efficiency, and experiences for our clients. We’re a customer-obsessed team earning a 70+ Customer Net Promoter Score (NPS), and committed to a culture of innovation, integrity, and operational excellence. Our company has been recognized with hundreds of industry awards and is proud to be a ‘Best Place to Work’ with an 80+ Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS). For more information visit: www.nwncarousel.com

About LeverageIS

At Leverage Information Systems, we advise and support our clients toward an Intelligent Unified Systems Architecture, delivering fully mobile and synergistic solutions; anytime and anywhere.

