NVISIONx Adds New Talent to its Team to Fuel Data Risk Intelligence Growth

Data risk leader Tim Bayne joins NVISIONx from BigID to spearhead solutions engineering and drive client success

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Cybersecurity--NVISIONx, a leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), announces the addition of Tim Bayne, former Director of Solutions Consulting at BigID, to their team of seasoned data risk experts. To his new role as Senior Director of Solutions Engineering, Tim brings close to two decades of knowledge in the cybersecurity and data governance space, with a strong passion for data protection and building relationships with clients and partners.

“Tim's arrival at NVISIONx is a significant validation of our vision and will be a powerful catalyst for our growth,” said Glen Day, CEO and founder of NVISIONx, “He has an immense understanding of the critical capability gaps NVISIONx is filling in the markets and recognizes our platform as the most effective solution to bridge them. We are privileged to have such a strategic leader on our team, whose expertise will further accelerate our growth and drive greater success.

At NVISIONx, Tim plans to utilize a technical data and business standpoint to drive the organization’s growth and bring the utmost value to clients. Tim's main focus will be implementing his vast data expertise to assist the organization’s clients in understanding their large amounts of data, how to take control of their data across hybrid clouds, using data as an asset, and significantly reducing the risk of data exposure. Joining NVISIONx from a leading competitor, Tim brings a wealth of expertise in data security and management, further enhancing our ability to address complex data protection challenges. His deep industry experience strengthens our capacity to deliver strategic value to organizations navigating critical security and compliance imperatives.

“I immediately recognized NVISIONx’s unique ability to leverage generative AI and contextual classification to classify data in rich business terms alongside privacy attributes,” said Tim Bayne, Senior Director of Solutions Engineering at NVISIONx. “This depth of understanding enables organizations to manage and secure their data with greater accuracy and business relevance. NVISIONx goes beyond data protection, applying advanced analytics and data science to drive smarter business decisions, enhance risk management, and maximize data value for our clients. It’s truly an honor to be on board with such a stellar team that is passionate, focused, and driven on growing the company into the broader data space.”

Throughout his nearly decade long career, Tim has provided technical leadership working for software companies, including Splice Machine and Pentaho, and now is taking his years of insight to NVISIONx.

About NVISIONx

NVISIONx empowers organizations to take control of their data, delivering enterprise-wide visibility to mitigate risks, streamline compliance, and accelerate secure AI adoption. The Nx+RexAI Platform introduces an innovative approach to enterprise data inventory and contextual classification with intuitive visual analytics, enabling Business, IT, and Cyber leaders to collaborate seamlessly. Together, they can identify what data to protect and what to purge, optimizing security controls and defensibly eliminating files that lack business value, pose risks, and drive unnecessary costs—delivering tangible results in just weeks. To learn more, please visit www.nvisionx.ai

