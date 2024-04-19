Home Business Wire nVent Electric plc to Release First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host...
nVent Electric plc to Release First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Earnings Conference Call on Friday, May 3

di Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, will report first quarter 2024 financial results on Friday, May 3, 2024. The company also will hold a conference call with analysts and investors at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The financial results will be posted on the company’s website at http://investors.nvent.com. The company will issue an alert over a news wire when the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The call can be accessed via webcast at http://investors.nvent.com or by dialing 1-833-630-1071 or 1-412-317-1832. Once available, a replay of the conference call will be accessible through May 17, 2024, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088, along with the access code 9620055.

Related presentation materials will be posted to http://investors.nvent.com prior to the conference call.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world’s most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, RAYCHEM and SCHROFF.

nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, RAYCHEM and SCHROFF are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Tony Riter

Vice President, Investor Relations

nVent

763.204.7750

Tony.Riter@nVent.com

Media Contact
Stacey Wempen

Director, External Communications

nVent

763.204.7857

Stacey.Wempen@nVent.com

