Nuvo to Attend Epicor Insights 2023 as Gold Sponsor

Learn firsthand how to make trade credit your competitive advantage.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nuvo, the fastest trade credit management platform for B2B distributors and manufacturers, announced today that it is a Gold sponsor of Epicor Insights 2023, the cloud ERP company’s annual global customer conference held this year May 15-18, 2023 at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With Nuvo, finance teams can turn trade credit into a competitive advantage for their business by approving credit faster, growing revenue per customer, and protecting margins from payment fees and bad debt. Finance leaders use Nuvo to replace their existing PDF credit application or webform with a branded digital app and automate the manual work slowing down trade credit processes.

At Epicor Insights 2023, attendees can visit Nuvo’s booth to experience a pre-built digital credit application branded with their own logo and styling.

“Epicor Insights is a great opportunity for Epicor users to explore new and improved ways of doing business,” said Sid Malladi, CEO, Nuvo. “By leveraging Nuvo in combination with Epicor, businesses can improve their trade credit processes along with their broader operations.”

“We are delighted to have Nuvo join us for Epicor Insights 2023,” said John Carrico, global head of ISV partners, Epicor. “The conference is the perfect venue for Nuvo to help more than 3,000 attending ERP users stay on the latest edge of technology and showcase solutions to fit their business needs.”

Nuvo’s digital credit application and risk assessment platform is used by companies across a diverse range of industries including food & beverage, building materials, chemicals, electrical, and more.

