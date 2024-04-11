Nuvo Announces Successful Completion of SOC 2 Type II Assessment for Information Security Practices

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nuvo, the leading trade credit technology platform, is delighted to announce that it has achieved the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification. This milestone underscores Nuvo’s unwavering commitment to the highest standards of data security and operational integrity on its onboarding, risk assessment and fraud prevention platform.





The SOC 2 Type II audit, conducted in alignment with the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) guidelines, rigorously assesses service providers on their adherence to critical trust principles: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. This certification demonstrates that Nuvo’s operational processes, security protocols, and data management practices have undergone thorough scrutiny and meet the stringent criteria essential for protecting customer data.

Rameez Remsudeen, Co-founder and CTO of Nuvo, expressed his excitement about this significant achievement: “Achieving the SOC 2 Type II certification reinforces our commitment to the highest security and privacy standards for our clients. It reflects our team’s dedication and the strength of our platform, designed to empower finance teams with the necessary tools to extend B2B trade credit critical for global supply chains, while ensuring data security and integrity.”

Nuvo’s platform revolutionizes the trade credit process, providing a self-service onboarding and risk assessment experience for business customers, complete with advanced anti-fraud mechanisms and thorough Know Your Customer (KYC)/Know Your Business (KYB) checks. This certification further affirms the trust clients have in Nuvo’s technology and services, guaranteeing the safe handling of sensitive information in line with industry best practices.

This achievement not only marks a significant milestone for Nuvo but also enhances its value proposition to businesses looking to optimize their trade credit operations. The SOC 2 Type II certification provides clients with the assurance that Nuvo can manage their data with the highest level of security and privacy, solidifying Nuvo’s position as an indispensable partner for B2B sellers.

