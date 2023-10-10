Nuvalence Launches Innovative Solution Accelerators for the Public Sector

Open-Source Approach Enables Government Agencies to Rapidly Deliver Custom-Fit Digital Experiences That Delight Tech-Savvy Constituents.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nuvalence, a consulting firm specializing in innovative AI platforms and products for large public sector agencies and Fortune 1000 companies, today announced the launch of three state-of-the-art government solution accelerators: Citizen Benefits and Assistance, Licensing and Permits, and Driver and Vehicle Services. Powered by the open-source Digital Suite for Government (DSGov), this new approach to building and delivering premium solutions enables agencies to jumpstart their digital transformation with future-proof customer experiences that are designed to evolve with the agency’s unique needs over time.





Nuvalence’s DSGov-powered solution accelerators offer an alternative to traditional approaches like commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) products or from-scratch custom builds. Agencies will get the reusability, consistency, and rapid delivery of a COTS product, without roadmap constraints or licensing fees. Meanwhile, they will benefit from a truly custom-fit, modern, scalable solution that can be delivered in months, not years.

“For far too long, there has been a gap between the technologies and experiences that government agencies deserve, and what’s actually delivered,” said Sinclair Schuller, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Nuvalence. “Our accelerators fill this innovation gap with the best elements of pre-built and custom solutions. Ultimately, governments want to be able to adapt to a landscape that’s constantly changing, and we believe that our approach is the key.”

The DSGov architecture offers a collection of proven, reusable components that are designed to be assembled into customizable, human-centered, end-to-end experiences. By streamlining platform design, development, and delivery, agencies and the public alike can get value sooner for the most impactful public sector use cases – from unemployment claims and relief programs, to professional licensing and safety permit issuance, to driver’s licenses and vehicle registration, and beyond.

“Our government solution accelerators are so exciting because they push the limits of what agencies could achieve with a traditional implementation,” said Abe Sultan, Co-Founder and Partner at Nuvalence. “DSGov was built with deep domain knowledge and codifies world-class development techniques, so agencies can tap into that power from Day 1. They’ll get ultimate flexibility and agility with a strong starting foundation.”

This approach has already delivered dramatic results for high-profile state agencies. These agencies were able to launch high-quality, AI-ready digital platforms up to 50% faster, expediting access to life-changing government services via modern, secure, user-friendly experiences that delight the public, maximize the efficiency of busy agents, and are endlessly adaptable to the ever-changing legislative and technological landscape.

The Digital Suite for Government is available now via GitHub. To learn more about Nuvalence’s government solution accelerators, visit https://nuvalence.io/dsgov.

ABOUT NUVALENCE

Nuvalence is a next-generation consulting firm whose seasoned team of product leaders, data scientists, and software developers empower businesses to solve their most complex technology product challenges. With deep expertise in AI, data, and distributed systems, Nuvalence’s team combines technical excellence with industry insights to tackle complex challenges and provide clients with powerful platforms and customized generative AI solutions. Nuvalence offers innovative platform and software development, digital modernization, data analytics, and advisory services that enable organizations to build for the intelligent digital future, modernizing operations and improving their bottom line. Through its generative AI software development expertise, Nuvalence enables businesses to automate complex tasks, improve end-user experiences, streamline processes, and drive intelligent decision-making.

